Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,521 in the last 365 days.

Private Lands Archery Only, Unit CWD Antlered Deer Hunts Set August 26-28

NASHVILLE --- The three-day archery only on private lands only antlered deer hunt is set for Aug. 26-28. The only exception is in Unit CWD where guns and muzzleloaders are allowed and select public lands are open for hunting.

The harvested deer counts toward the season bag limit which is two for the deer units except for Unit CWD where the bag limit is three. Hunters in Unit CWD can see which public lands are open for this hunt in the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. Fluorescent orange is required in Unit CWD.

Unit CWD counties have not changed from last season and include Chester, Crockett, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, and Tipton counties. CWD Positive or High-Risk counties outside of Unit CWD (Carroll, Decatur, Dyer, Hardin, Henry, Wayne, and Weakley counties) are in Unit L for hunting regulations but must still follow CWD carcass transportation and feeding restrictions.

Tennessee residents are also allowed to hunt without a license on Free Hunting Day Saturday, Aug. 27, which coincides with the opening day of squirrel season. Hunters can also submit comments on hunting regulations and Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission proposals to TWRA.huntingcomments@tn.gov. This includes a proposal for a year-round racoon season which will be considered at the September Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.  

You just read:

Private Lands Archery Only, Unit CWD Antlered Deer Hunts Set August 26-28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.