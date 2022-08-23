Netsweeper an Avid Proponent of Child Safety Commitment Manifested in New Philippine Anti-OSAEC Act
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anti-OSAEC (Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children) Act, which became law on July 30, 2022, expands on existing Philippine legislation to further the protection efforts of children online.
The Philippine government’s enactment of Republic Act No. 11930, also known as the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) law amends the Anti-Pornography Act (Republic Act No. 9775) and stipulates a clear requirement for ISPs, Internet portals, and social media platforms to prevent access to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and report such activities to the authorities.
Fully Compliant Out of the Box
Netsweeper’s telco-grade web filtering comes standard with everything ISPs require to comply with the Philippine government’s recently expanded legal requirements and is already benefitting several regional service providers in the battle against CSAM. Driven by experience and a successful history of countering CSAM activity online, Netsweeper’s artificial intelligence-based categorization engine finds suspected CSAM URLs and reports them to organizations such as the UK's IWF (Internet Watch Foundation) and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, to investigate and take further action in removing such content.
Added Value Without Diminished Performance
Through a combination of BGP routing and out-of-band web filtering technology, ISPs employing Netsweeper can filter CSAM in their network using as little as a single server and the solution scales across an entire network without introducing risk or latency. Network-based filtering with parental controls represents a flexible value-added service that can increase average revenue per user, reduce churn, and offer differentiation for service providers.
"We at Netsweeper emphatically applaud the Philippine government’s commitment to proactively address the prevalent CSAM challenges and to protect their most vulnerable population through the introduction of Act 11930,” said Perry Roach, Netsweeper CEO, “and as one of the oldest advocates for online child safety, we consider it our duty to do everything we can to assist ISPs in the fight.”
About Netsweeper
Founded in 1999, Netsweeper is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, with offices in the UK, Dubai, India, and Canada, plus additional distributors in Australia, the United States, Middle East and South America. With Netsweeper, managed services providers can deliver the data your business customers want, and carriers can reduce churn and increase average revenue per user, all with the lowest total cost of ownership and the required scalability.
Learn more at www.netsweeper.com.
