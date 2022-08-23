SIO Logistics Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership
Texas-based 3PL SIO Logistics joins the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, a collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry.
We aim to continue working effectively with all the stakeholders, especially SIO’s shipping and trucking partners on our 'Road to 100' goal which includes 100% commitment to the environment.”SOUTHLAKE, TX, US, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SIO Logistics today announced that it joined the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry that provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains.
SIO Logistics will contribute to the Partnership’s savings of 336 million barrels of oil, $44.8 billion on fuel costs,143 million metric tons of CO2, 2.7 million short tons of NOx, and 112,000 short tons of PM. This is equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 21 million homes. By joining SmartWay Transport Partnership, SIO demonstrates its strong environmental leadership and corporate responsibility.
"SIO is on a mission to unlock the future of freight. As a responsible and trusted freight brokerage, we are committed to providing our customers with first-class freight solutions while ensuring energy-efficient services," said Ali Shafi, CEO of SIO Logistics.
"We aim to continue working effectively with all the stakeholders, especially SIO’s shipping and trucking partners on our 'Road to 100' goal which includes 100% commitment to the environment," he added.
Developed jointly in early 2003 by EPA and Charter Partners represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility, this innovative program was launched in 2004. Partners rely upon SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement. The Partnership currently has nearly 4,000 Partners including shippers, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers.
About SIO Logistics
SIO Logistics is a Texas-based 3rd Party Logistics and Freight Brokerage company. Founded in 2017, the company specializes in Full Truckload, Less Than Truckload, Expedited, Drayage, and Dedicated Truckload Shipping across the United States and Canada. It has a corporate office in Southlake, TX, two sales offices in San Antonio and Houston, and a global operations office.
SIO is also a member of Blue Book Services, Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), and Texas SBA® Minority Owned Business Association.
For more information about SIO Logistics, visit www.sionow.com or call 512-758-6907.
About Smartway Partnership
For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership visit www.epa.gov/smartway.
