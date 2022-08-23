Hawaii Nonprofit, Haskell Indian Nations University, National Center for Atmospheric Research Join in Coastal Research
Hawai`i's Olohana Foundation to build community technological and communications infrastructurePAAUILO, HI, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Olohana Foundation, a nonprofit on the Big Island of Hawai`i focused on cultivating community resilience around food, energy, water, and knowledge systems, has been named a sub-awardee under a new $20 million project spearheaded by Haskell Indian Nations University and funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), announced in early August.
The five-year grant to fund the Rising Voices, Changing Coasts: The National Indigenous and Earth Sciences Convergence Hub (RVCC), will be housed at Haskell and is focused on bringing together Indigenous knowledge-holders from diverse coastal regions and university-trained social, ecosystem, and physical Earth system scientists and students for transformative research to address coastal hazards and create more resilient communities. This grant is the largest NSF-funded research award in tribal college and university history.
Haskell, established in 1884 and based in Lawrence, Kansas, is a post-secondary tribal college operated by the Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Education that serves members of all federally recognized tribal nations in the United States. Haskell has been a leader among tribal colleges and universities in climate change research and education for decades.
The Olohana Foundation is a longtime partner of Haskell and others who will be participating in the RVCC Hub. Olohana’s sub-award is $1.6 million over five years, which will focus on community technological and communications infrastructure to support RVCC research for dissemination and future research collaborations.
“The Olohana `ohana is tremendously honored to be a part of the RVCC Hub, a necessary expansion of work we’ve been doing together for more than a decade with folks at NCAR/UCAR’s Rising Voices Center for Indigenous and Earth Sciences and others on a long list,” said Sarah Purgus, Olohana’s Executive Director.
The RVCC Hub’s goals are to improve modeling and prediction of coastal processes to support adaptation and mitigation decision-making by Indigenous communities; develop a framework for cross-cultural collaboration that can be adopted in the future; train the next generation of Indigenous scientists and researchers; and increase the infrastructure at Haskell needed to support future large research projects.
“That NSF has made this award is a strong endorsement that Indigenous wisdom together with academic scholarship has an important role to play towards finding collective, long-term, and sustainable solutions to the climate crisis along our coastlines,” said Purgus.
