Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,356 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii Nonprofit, Haskell Indian Nations University, National Center for Atmospheric Research Join in Coastal Research

Hawai`i's Olohana Foundation to build community technological and communications infrastructure

PAAUILO, HI, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Olohana Foundation, a nonprofit on the Big Island of Hawai`i focused on cultivating community resilience around food, energy, water, and knowledge systems, has been named a sub-awardee under a new $20 million project spearheaded by Haskell Indian Nations University and funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), announced in early August.

The five-year grant to fund the Rising Voices, Changing Coasts: The National Indigenous and Earth Sciences Convergence Hub (RVCC), will be housed at Haskell and is focused on bringing together Indigenous knowledge-holders from diverse coastal regions and university-trained social, ecosystem, and physical Earth system scientists and students for transformative research to address coastal hazards and create more resilient communities. This grant is the largest NSF-funded research award in tribal college and university history.

Haskell, established in 1884 and based in Lawrence, Kansas, is a post-secondary tribal college operated by the Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Education that serves members of all federally recognized tribal nations in the United States. Haskell has been a leader among tribal colleges and universities in climate change research and education for decades.

The Olohana Foundation is a longtime partner of Haskell and others who will be participating in the RVCC Hub. Olohana’s sub-award is $1.6 million over five years, which will focus on community technological and communications infrastructure to support RVCC research for dissemination and future research collaborations.

“The Olohana `ohana is tremendously honored to be a part of the RVCC Hub, a necessary expansion of work we’ve been doing together for more than a decade with folks at NCAR/UCAR’s Rising Voices Center for Indigenous and Earth Sciences and others on a long list,” said Sarah Purgus, Olohana’s Executive Director.

The RVCC Hub’s goals are to improve modeling and prediction of coastal processes to support adaptation and mitigation decision-making by Indigenous communities; develop a framework for cross-cultural collaboration that can be adopted in the future; train the next generation of Indigenous scientists and researchers; and increase the infrastructure at Haskell needed to support future large research projects.

“That NSF has made this award is a strong endorsement that Indigenous wisdom together with academic scholarship has an important role to play towards finding collective, long-term, and sustainable solutions to the climate crisis along our coastlines,” said Purgus.

Claire Pavlik Purgus
Olohana, Inc.
cpp@olohana.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Hawaii Nonprofit, Haskell Indian Nations University, National Center for Atmospheric Research Join in Coastal Research

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.