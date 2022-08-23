Top NFT Marketplace Business Models Powered by Blockchain App Factory in 2022 for Web3 Ventures Aspiring to Make a Mark!

Stay on the trend by building NFT marketplaces based on your preferred Web3 business model!

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, August 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockchain App Factory, a popular Web3 application development firm, now comes up with an updated list of NFT marketplace development capabilities that can be utilized by startup aspirants to begin their Web3 journey. Overall, the firm offers various services related to Web3 enterprise solutions from scratch and Whitelabel solutions to meet the demands of the growing clientele. NFT marketplace platforms allow people to trade assets backed by digital entries on blockchains that prove the ownership and authenticity of those products. Various assets can be purchased from these platforms, including artwork, music albums, video clips, in-game items, and even virtual land. These platforms can either be based on horizontal trade (catering to a broad user base) or vertical trade (catering to a niche user base).Blockchain App Factory has assisted in fulfilling the dreams of the top 100 crypto ventures with its NFT marketplace development expertise . They can create platforms across major blockchain networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Harmony, Avalanche, and even the new-gen Astar network. The firm also has pre-made solutions that can be customized to fit venture needs and are ready to launch within days. Irrespective of the mode of development, the firm is renowned for charging economic prices for its projects.NFT Marketplace Business Models That Experts from Blockchain App Factory can Create:● Artworks – To sell digital/physical artwork● Music – To sell music albums and exclusive music content● Games – To sell assets used inside Web3 gaming platforms● Sports – To sell sporting moments, merchandise, and video highlights● Ticketing – To sell event tickets, merchandise, and collectibles● Collectibles – To sell digital/physical collectibles and antique items● Metaverse – To sell any of the above within an immersive environment using VR and ARHence, irrespective of the business domain, NFT marketplace platforms can be useful for ventures aiming to accelerate the Web3 movement by getting in as early as possible before it gets overcrowded. The revenue streams are attractive enough, which makes business enthusiasts delve into the space with their novel ideas.For aspiring entrepreneurs, Blockchain App Factory can be the ideal stop to create their NFT marketplace platform that meets their demands, functions seamlessly, and incurs economic costs, irrespective of circumstances in the outside world. Launch your venture now to establish your position in the Web3 market!