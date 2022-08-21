Submit Release
Leading entrepreneurs receive state awards

UZBEKISTAN, August 21 - On August 22, an event dedicated to Entrepreneurs Day was held at the International Congress Center.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the businesspeople of the country on the holiday and noted that entrepreneurs are a key force in increasing the economic power of the country.

“The authority and position of entrepreneurs in society are growing day by day. There are more and more businesspeople with strong positions, reputation and brands in the domestic and foreign markets. The attitude towards them in state bodies has also improved significantly. Such an approach to entrepreneurs will continue to be one of the most important areas of our economic policy”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan of August 20, on the occasion of Entrepreneurs Day, a group of representatives of the sphere, making a worthy contribution to the development of the country, received state awards. At the event, the Head of the state presented orders and medals to 29 such selfless and progressive entrepreneurs.

 “Faol Tadbirkor” (Active Entrepreneur) badge was also established by the order of the President of 19 August. 100 entrepreneurs are being awarded these badges in the country.

Source: UzA

