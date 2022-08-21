Submit Release
Leaders of Uzbekistan and Russia discuss current issues on the bilateral and regional agenda

On August 22, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The most current issues of strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance, the development of regional cooperation in the light of the upcoming events at the highest level were considered.

The main attention was paid to the preparation and holding of meetings within the program of the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to be held in mid-September this year in the city of Samarkand.

Presidents of Uzbekistan and Russia discussed the practical aspects of promoting joint projects and programs, primarily in trade, economic and investment spheres.

The importance of continuing active contacts and exchanges at the level of governments and agencies was noted.

The leaders of the two countries also supported the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between the regions of Uzbekistan and Russia. In this regard, considerable importance is attached to holding the Interregional Forum this autumn in Uzbekistan.

Source: UzA

