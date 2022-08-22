UZBEKISTAN, August 22 - President of Uzbekistan receives the delegation of the U.S. Congress

On August 22, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the U.S. delegation consisting of Congressmen Trent Kelly and Darin LaHood.

Issues of further strengthening of Uzbekistan – American strategic partnership and enhancing multifaceted cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

The main attention was paid to the continuation of active interparliamentary exchanges and practical interaction with the states of Mississippi and Illinois, which are represented by congressmen.

The high level of bilateral relations achieved in recent years was noted with satisfaction. Productive contacts are expanding and mutual visits are being carried out. The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 53 percent last year, and by another 20 percent since the beginning of this year. The number of American companies successfully operating in Uzbekistan market is increasing.

The fruitful activity of the Silverleaf company on the development of the agro cluster in Jizzakh region was mentioned as an example. The Head of the state highly appreciated the fruitful activities of the “Caucus on Uzbekistan”, which operates in the U.S. Congress.

The issues of building mutually beneficial cooperation in healthcare, education, agriculture, industry and high technologies were also discussed.

An agreement was reached on the organization of business missions from these regions of the United States to Uzbekistan.

Source: UzA