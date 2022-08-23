Authentic Spoon Offering Organic, Natural Herbs and Seasonings Sourced from At-Risk Farmers
New natural products store supports welfare of farmers in India who are resorting to suicide due to corporate farm wealthPLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentic Spoon, a purveyor of organic and natural powders like turmeric, moringa, neem and amla, today announced the launch of its online store. The company was started to support farmers in India who have been driven to despair in their fight to compete with corporate farming. Authentic Spoon sells small-batch, all-natural products to do its part in solving the problems of farmers committing suicide.
The company was founded with the intention to eradicate depression and desperation and will mindfully purchase ingredients and goods to support the welfare of these desperate family farmers who have been pushed out of making a living due to fewer resources.
“Our mission is to help farmers in India who think that committing suicide is their only alternative because of overwhelming debt,” said a spokesperson for Authentic Spoon. “The cost of production becomes unsupportable due to their borrowing money for chemicals, including fertilizers and pesticides. The prices of GMO seeds are exorbitant in the green revolution competition for higher production. However, even though farmers are able to achieve higher production of crops, traders and larger corporations are negotiating lower prices due to oversupply. It is a big problem, and the small family farmer feels powerless and hopeless, especially as future generations do not want to follow in their parents’ profession. If we were able to figure this out, we could contribute to a sustainable global future.”
Authentic Spoon is helping by selling products directly procured from the farmers, who are paid the best possible market price, without involving any middlemen. The company is also educating and encouraging farmers to use natural ways of producing their crops, which reduces their production costs and increases their profits.
Authentic Spoon’s organic turmeric, moringa, neem and amla powders are all-natural spices and extracts that are proven to help those seeking longer, healthier, more vibrant lives. Each item is priced at $11.95, and a significant portion of profits are donated back to the Indian farming community so that everyone involved can continue to thrive.
“We cannot imagine life on Earth without farmers. It is tragic when we hear of suicide due to lack of finances and levels of debt. Many farmers have lost hope, so we must let them know that the quality of their wonderful crops is appreciated. Authentic Spoon is dedicated to making farming a viable profession again that future generations in India want to pursue,” added the spokesperson.
For more information and to shop now, visit authenticspoon.com. The company is currently only accepting orders within the United States.
###
Media Relations
Authentic Spoon
hi@authenticspoon.com