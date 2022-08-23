MyWay Mobile Storage to host 8th Annual Cornhole Classic to benefit Veterans Place of Washington Blvd again this year
The event this year will be held at Acrisure Stadium, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Sunday of Labor Day weekend, September 4th, 2022.
Veterans Place has a vision to develop strong community partnerships, bringing collective networks and expertise to help Veterans grow and thrive.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyWay Mobile Storage is pleased to host the 8th Annual Cornhole Classic to benefit Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard again this year. The event this year will be held at Acrisure Stadium, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Sunday of Labor Day weekend, September 4th, 2022. In addition to Cornhole competition there will be raffles, music, and access to the Acrisure Stadium Kickoff and Rib Festival, presented by Miller Lite. Cornhole Classic doors open at 11 am, and tournament play begins at noon. Two-person teams will compete in either the social or advanced tournaments.
— Ed Sickmund
Nine years ago, Jeff Hancher, President of Jeff Hancher Enterprises, then with Cintas Corporation, created the event to support veterans. Ed Sickmund, MyWay Mobile Storage Market Owner and former Cintas General Manager, loved the idea and immediately joined on as co-host. Since inception, the Cornhole Classic has raised more than $190,000 to support veterans in the Pittsburgh area.
Hancher, commented, “Last year we were just thrilled to come back stronger than ever after a year hiatus because of the pandemic. The event keeps growing and now being in the mix of one of Pittsburgh’s great annual traditions, the Rib Fest at the Steelers’ stadium we are expecting more folks than ever. The number of teams has more than tripled. More importantly, the money we raise has more than tripled. That first year, I think it was about $6,000 or $7,000. Our most recent tournament raised more than $38,000. Hancher continued, “I can’t say enough about our beneficiary, Veterans Place. They are terrific to work with and bring so much energy to the event. Their goal is to raise $60,000 this year.”
There will be up to 62 cornhole teams competing in the Social bracket for the $500 first place prize. The Advanced bracket of up to 62 teams will compete for the $1,000 first place purse. In addition to cornhole, there will be food and beverages at the Rib Fest which can be brought in to the stadium, and a raffle of signed Steeler items. More information about the Rib Fest can be found at https://acrisurestadium.com/ribfest/schedule.
“MyWay Mobile Storage is thrilled to support veterans with this event again this year,” says event organizer, Ed Sickmund. Sickmund continued, “Veterans Place has a vision to develop strong community partnerships, bringing collective networks and expertise to help Veterans grow and thrive. We applaud that vision, and love that that the money raised by Pittsburghers at this event will be put to good use locally providing critical services.”
“Fundraisers like this cornhole tournament help Veterans Place expand and improve our uniquely structured programs for veterans experiencing homelessness in the Pittsburgh area to transition to employment and housing,” said Rob Hamilton, Executive Director of Veterans Place. “Although I’m leaving Veteran’s Place, I’ll be staying involved with the Cornhole Classic as a fan and supporter. Raising money for an important cause while having a ton of fun—what could be better. People don’t realize that veterans are more than twice as likely as civilians to become homeless during their lifetimes. In fact, about 1 in 5 homeless adults is a veteran. This event helps raise awareness of the issue and the money raised helps veterans transition from homeless to home. Veterans Place helps them find a program that fits them and their needs,” Hamilton continued, “We want veterans to remember, you are not alone in this journey. We are here to support you as you progress.”
“Every year the event gets better and better,” said Ed Sickmund. “The addition of the Advanced bracket and the increased prize money last year really upped the competition. And we continue to have terrific support from area businesses. I encourage everyone to come on out to the Acrisure Stadium and join the fun for a good cause.”
Early bird registration rates—Social $75, Advanced $100—through August 31, 2021. Tickets are also available for spectators ($10). To register a team or donate please visit: https://www.veteransplaceusa.org/cornhole for more information on sponsoring the event, please contact 412-363-0500.
About Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard:
Veterans Place, a Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities accredited non-profit, is dedicated to ending homelessness among veterans here in the Pittsburgh region. Founded in 1996 and located in Pittsburgh's East End, Veterans Place works to help vets become engaged, valuable citizens who contribute to their communities. Each year Veterans Place helps more than 500 veterans who were living in Pittsburgh’s emergency shelters and on the streets.
Veterans Place serves homeless vets through two primary programs: the Day Program and the Transitional Housing Program. The Day Program transports homeless vets from shelters throughout the Pittsburgh region to the Veterans Place facility where they are provided meals, clothing, case management, referrals and other services designed to address the root causes of homelessness. The Day Program operates as the front line for homeless vets and a gateway to other programs and services. Veterans Place operates the only drop-in day program for homeless vets in the region.
The Transitional Housing Program can accommodate 48 homeless vets for up to a 24-month stay. Veterans in the program receive recovery support, case management, financial management and employment/educational support designed to build their self-sufficiency. The ultimate goal is to obtain permanent housing. Veterans Place’s 75% success rate of achieving permanent housing and employment for vets is the highest among similar programs across the nation. More information about the Veterans Place is available online at http://veteransplaceusa.org/.
About MyWay Mobile Storage:
MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 25,000 square foot facility in West Mifflin, PA. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit https://www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.
Henry A. Rose, Vice President of Marketing
MW Equity, Inc./MyWay Mobile Storage
+1 954-258-1870
roseh@mywaystorage.com
