National Family Meals Month is Right Around the Corner!

Aug 23, 2022

By: Tom Cosgrove, Senior Manager, Program and Development, FMI Foundation

This past weekend, I had some good friends over at my house to relax and enjoy the beautiful weather. It was a perfect opportunity to reconnect and share a few family meals together. Each meal required a lot of preparation, including several trips to the grocery store, washing the vegetables, cutting up the meat, setting the table, and of course, cooking the food. However, all of the prep work was worth it, and everyone had a wonderful time. My friends left with full stomachs, a smile on their face and new happy memories. I hope that you have a similar experience as you plan for and execute on National Family Meals Month™, starting on Monday, Sept. 1.

National Family Meals Month (NFMM) was created in 2015 to encourage families to enjoy one more meal at home each week. Since then, the campaign has grown into a year-long movement that has boosted the frequency of family meals in America. In a recent survey, we found that in 2022, 89% of Americans are having the same amount or more of at-home family meals than they were in the previous year.

As you put the final touches on your company’s NFMM campaign, I encourage you leverage our new infographics, developed in collaboration with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Also, feel free to peruse our best practices guide how retailers and suppliers help families share one more meal together. In addition, the Foundation has turnkey activation toolkits for retailers, suppliers, community collaborators and state and local organizations, which include:

In-store activation ideas

Sample press releases

Helpful infographics

And customizable social media copy

However you decide to roll out this exciting and impactful campaign, we want to hear about it! In October, we encourage you to nominate your company’s program for a Gold Plate Award. The Gold Plate Awards are adjudicated by an independent third party, and winners of the 2022 contest will be announced at the Midwinter Executive Conference in January. Also, show your company’s support for National Family Meals Month by signing up to be a partner.