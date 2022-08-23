Announcing EquipWare, a next generation cloud-based medical equipment planning software system
EINPresswire.com/ -- EquipWare is a next generation cloud-based medical equipment planning software system that offers subscribers the customization, intuitive user interface, and features that enhance planning efforts for healthcare projects.
A software as a solution (SaaS) platform, EquipWare is designed around the workflow and processes for planning Medical Equipment, Furniture and Artwork, including procurement and construction administration activities. Created to improve the experience for equipment planners, healthcare design professionals and construction teams, the user interface is focused on the data required to create clear, easy to interpret reports and information, that supports decision making and facility capital planning.
Unique features include:
• Intuitive User Interface
• User Defined Settings
• Revit/BIM Integration
• Customizable Reports
• CatalogIt Inventory App
• Comprehensive Catalog
Made specifically for the healthcare industry, EquipWare’s historical database houses 20 years of medical equipment data. With an intuitive UX, EquipWare can be used easily with little training. With a flexible app that supports inventory, EquipWare is made to support your equipment planning needs from early planning to procurement, allowing you to make capital planning decisions for your projects in construction—and beyond.
About EquipWare, LLC
EquipWare, a cloud-based software solution, was developed in 2008 and launched in 2009, as a proprietary platform for an in-house medical equipment consulting division. Originally created as a web-based system, the consulting firm continued to develop the platform with new features to include integrated procurement processes, as well as detailed tracking of any item that included installation requirements. In 2016, the consulting firm was acquired through a management buyout and became a private enterprise. With that transaction the firm decided to sell the EquipWare platform and EquipWare, LLC was formed in 2021.
It is EquipWare, LLC’s mission to provide a software application that will enhance the capabilities of any planning firm that requires detailed comprehensive medical equipment data as part of their healthcare design project.
Go to www.equipware.com to request a demo or you can find our contact information on the website.
Edward J. Hernandez
EquipWare
+1 615-456-4329
EquipWare Launches!