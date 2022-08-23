Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies and Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market size reached US$ 43.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 95.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.15% during 2022-2027. Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) is a technology used to identify, record, and store information in the computer system without human intervention. Barcode scanners, magnetic stripe cards, smart cards, optical character recognition (OCR) systems, RFID products, and biometric systems are some commonly used AIDC technologies. It converts the data collected via videos, audio, or images into digital files to manage inventory, delivery, security, documents, and assets. AIDC technologies offer considerable advantages, such as automating processes, minimizing human error, reducing paper wastage, and handling large volumes of data simultaneously. As a result, AIDC finds extensive applications across the manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceutical, retail, logistics, and transportation industries.

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Trends:

The rapid digitization across several industries is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market. AIDC technologies are widely utilized due to increasing automation to enhance business operations, prevent product loss, save time, reduce expenditure, and free up resources. Additionally, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with AIDC technologies to develop smarter, faster, and more accurate devices is providing an impetus to market growth. Other factors, including increasing demand for AIDC systems across the banking, finance, services, and insurance (BFSI) sector for safe and reliable financial transactions and widespread adoption in the e-commerce sector for real-time tracking, logistics, and supply-chain management, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Alien Technology LLC

• Cognex Corporation

• Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra SpA)

• Epson America Inc. (Seiko Epson Corporation)

• Godex International Co Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Sato Holdings Corporation

• Sick AG

• Synaptics Incorporated

• Toshiba TEC Corporation

• TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market on the basis of offering, product type, vertical and region.

Breakup by Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Product Type:

• Barcode Scanners

• Magnetic Stripe Cards

• Smart Cards

• Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

• RFID Products

• Biometric Systems

Breakup by Vertical:

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Transportation and Logistics

• Banking and Finance

• Healthcare

• Government

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

