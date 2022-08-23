Drafting Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Drafting Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Global Drafting Services Market Report by TBRC covers drafting services market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Drafting Services Global Market Report 2022”, the drafting services market size is expected to grow from $4.69 billion in 2021 to $5.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The drafting services industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The drafting services global market is expected to reach $8.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.0%. According to the drafting services global market analysis, the growing demand for computer-aided design (CAD) services is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Drafting Services Market

3D printed buildings is a key trend gaining popularity in the drafting services market. A 3D printer can support the design and construct of the entire building. This method is more eco-friendly, cost-effective, and time-efficient in printing buildings than other traditional methods. A digital 3D design of an object is produced either by a computer-aided design (CAD) or by a 3D scanner. In January 2020, Zortrax, a Polish manufacturer of 3D printers and filaments for SMB, launched a 3D printing service that utilises the full product portfolio of the company. Customers that want to use 3D printing but can't afford purchasing a machine and using it in-house will be able to obtain produced parts for prototyping, tooling, or end-use product applications.

Overview Of The Drafting Services Market

The drafting services market consists of the sales of drafting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that draw detailed layouts, plans, and illustrations of buildings, structures, systems, or components from engineering and architectural specifications. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

By Service Type: Mechanical Drafting Services, Site Drafting Services For Civil Engineering Projects, Structural Components Of Buildings Drafting Services, Architectural Drafting Services, Drafting Of As: Built Drawings, Drafting Consulting Services, Others

By End-User: Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, Residential, Others.

By Provider: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

By Geography: The global drafting services market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Vegacadd, Creative Drafting, Tier 1 Utility Design, VIATechnik, LLC, Curtainwall Design Consulting, CFI Engineering, Aedas, MatkinHoover Engineering & Surveying, Duenas Camacho & Associates and Gray Design Group.

Drafting Services Global Market Report 2022 provides an overview of drafting services market. The market report analyzes drafting services global market size, drafting services market growth drivers, drafting services market segments, drafting services global market major players, drafting services global market growth across geographies, and drafting services global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

