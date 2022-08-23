Safe Coast Seafoods Presents a Catalog of Sustainable Seafood Items for Seafood Companies Across the U.S. and Worldwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Coast Seafoods, an Ilwaco, Washington-based company, introduces a comprehensive catalog of sustainable seafood items, serving seafood companies across the country and worldwide.
Safe Coast Seafoods, an Ilwaco, Washington-based company, introduces a comprehensive catalog of sustainable seafood items from the U.S. and Canada, serving seafood retailers or wholesalers, restaurants, hotels, and even individuals across the country and worldwide. The company prides itself on delivering the highest quality seafood to clients running seafood companies so they can boost their businesses and reputation by offering the best to their customers.
Run by a team of excellent professionals, such as Chris Lam (President), Max Boland (General Manager), Jeff McEntarffer (Corporate QC and Head of Shellfish), and more, this company aims to give its suppliers, associates, and customers peace of mind by providing translucent information, timely follow-up, and sustainable seafood solutions. Individuals and seafood companies looking for fresh fish, frozen seafood, live shellfish, and live Dungeness crabs for sale can look for Safe Coast Seafoods and obtain their items.
Safe Coast Seafoods has 4 HACCP-certified plants that allow them to masterfully process seafood for other companies. Its experience and partnerships enable the company to deliver high-quality and fresh seafood to its clients across the globe.
Paying attention to the impact various industries have on the planet, Safe Coast Seafoods desires to reduce the harm done to the environment by offering sustainable seafood items. The products the company sells are scored from sustainable producers in the U.S. and Canada. It partners with many sustainable fishermen and farms to ensure enough seafood for its clients anytime.
A little about the different locations Safe Coast Seafoods has across the country- the Ilwaco, WA team obtains, processes, and sells locally caught and grown seafood. As the largest employer in Ilwaco, the company aims to be a hub of economic activity in the community. The Crescent City, CA, plant offloads and processes seafood from local fishermen. The San Francisco, CA, plant offloads local boats and sells to local and international markets. Finally, Hayward, CA, is the hub of administration and innovation.
"As a company, we aim to give our suppliers, associates, and customers peace of mind by providing transparent information, timely follow-up, and sustainable seafood solutions," the company's rep stated. "Anyone looking for fresh fish, frozen seafood, live shellfish, and live Dungeness crabs for sale can check our service and obtain sustainably raised and scored seafood items," they added.
About Safe Coast Seafoods:
Safe Coast Seafood is an Ilwaco, Washington-based company offering a comprehensive catalog of sustainable seafood items from the U.S. and Canada, serving seafood retailers or wholesalers, restaurants, hotels, and even individuals across the country and worldwide.
Isaac Wu (Head of Marketing)
Safe Coast Seafoods, an Ilwaco, Washington-based company, introduces a comprehensive catalog of sustainable seafood items from the U.S. and Canada, serving seafood retailers or wholesalers, restaurants, hotels, and even individuals across the country and worldwide. The company prides itself on delivering the highest quality seafood to clients running seafood companies so they can boost their businesses and reputation by offering the best to their customers.
Run by a team of excellent professionals, such as Chris Lam (President), Max Boland (General Manager), Jeff McEntarffer (Corporate QC and Head of Shellfish), and more, this company aims to give its suppliers, associates, and customers peace of mind by providing translucent information, timely follow-up, and sustainable seafood solutions. Individuals and seafood companies looking for fresh fish, frozen seafood, live shellfish, and live Dungeness crabs for sale can look for Safe Coast Seafoods and obtain their items.
Safe Coast Seafoods has 4 HACCP-certified plants that allow them to masterfully process seafood for other companies. Its experience and partnerships enable the company to deliver high-quality and fresh seafood to its clients across the globe.
Paying attention to the impact various industries have on the planet, Safe Coast Seafoods desires to reduce the harm done to the environment by offering sustainable seafood items. The products the company sells are scored from sustainable producers in the U.S. and Canada. It partners with many sustainable fishermen and farms to ensure enough seafood for its clients anytime.
A little about the different locations Safe Coast Seafoods has across the country- the Ilwaco, WA team obtains, processes, and sells locally caught and grown seafood. As the largest employer in Ilwaco, the company aims to be a hub of economic activity in the community. The Crescent City, CA, plant offloads and processes seafood from local fishermen. The San Francisco, CA, plant offloads local boats and sells to local and international markets. Finally, Hayward, CA, is the hub of administration and innovation.
"As a company, we aim to give our suppliers, associates, and customers peace of mind by providing transparent information, timely follow-up, and sustainable seafood solutions," the company's rep stated. "Anyone looking for fresh fish, frozen seafood, live shellfish, and live Dungeness crabs for sale can check our service and obtain sustainably raised and scored seafood items," they added.
About Safe Coast Seafoods:
Safe Coast Seafood is an Ilwaco, Washington-based company offering a comprehensive catalog of sustainable seafood items from the U.S. and Canada, serving seafood retailers or wholesalers, restaurants, hotels, and even individuals across the country and worldwide.
Isaac Wu (Head of Marketing)
Safe Coast Seafoods LLC
+1 888-909-6889
info@safecoastseafoods.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other