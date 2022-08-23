27% Monthly Traffic Increase: What Makes MEXC Keep Expanding in Bear Markets?
EINPresswire.com/ -- MEXC has shown the industry how combining alpha crypto listing, innovative products and top-notch customer services has created a 7-million-user crypto trading empire that still stays resilient in the darkest time of the crypto space of the year.
The intelligence firm ICO Analytics reports that MEXC increased 27% of the web traffic in July, making it the only performing platform among the top 10 crypto exchanges worldwide, according to the data from SimilarWeb.
Amid a deep sell-off in cryptocurrencies in the past months, the total market value of cryptocurrencies plunged below $1 trillion from $2.9 trillion at its peak in January 2021, and couples of major institutions like Celsius or 3AC confronted crises in operations or even bankruptcies. Many crypto trading platforms announced the hiring freeze and 5%-10% layoffs this year.
However, MEXC stays strong in its market presence, compared to its competitors. Coinmarketcap shows that MEXC reaches a spot daily trading volume of $1.6B, and a futures daily trading volume of $5.5B at the moment, which saw a significant increase compared to the previous data in 2021. And it’s fair to say a big success of MEXC’s global expansion and business strategies with such impressive performance.
Over the past few months, the MEXC team has been particularly active. Last November, MEXC won the title of the best crypto exchange in Asia at the Crypto Expo Dubai 2021. Later MEXC Pioneer launched with a $100M growth fund and supercharged projects like Solana, Polygon, Avalanche and Algorand in the early days.
In April, MEXC firstly introduced the NFT Index product to help people around the world take part in NFTs effortlessly. This month, MEXC introduced MX/USDT perpetual trading, bringing liquidity management and user experiences to another level.
Now there are over 1500+ digital assets listed on MEXC, where fully localized services in over 15 languages are supported, with a growing user base of over 7 million in more than 200 countries.
MEXC’s VP Andrew Weiner said in a recent interview, “We aren’t just looking to accelerate our operations globally for the current growth on numbers, but to reinforce the stability and trust between projects, communities and other key players in the industry while helping our communities and partners to constantly grow and flourish in the ever-changing market. We’re pursuing a bigger vision of blockchain and cryptocurrencies for the next decade.”
