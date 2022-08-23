DJI M300 Battery Charging Box VS HEISHA Drone Battery Charging Kit

HEISHA drone battery charger HEISHA Drone Battery Charging Kit HEISHA retrofited M300 landing gear logo of heisha tech

HEISHA drone battery charging kit can charge two batteries simultaneously in about 90 minutes, it’s more affordable and more compatible.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJI Matrice300 is considered the best-selling drone in industrial applications such as mapping, land inspection, mine survey, forest patrol, and other long-distance flight required missions. But even with up to 55 minutes of flight time, which comes without carrying a payload, it’s still not enough when using a drone to collect data that covers a vast area, that’s why the DJI M300 battery charging box comes and earns a role in the stage.

Charging spared drone batteries during missions is an unbridgeable step, besides the DJI battery charging box, HEISHA has released a drone battery charging kit not just for the M300, but is widely compatible with batteries from 6s to 12s.

It takes over two hours to charge the built-in 5000mAh battery of M300 via a USB charger with 12V/2A, which is unbearable in on-site missions. But with a DJI BS60 intelligent battery box, eight TB60 intelligent flight batteries and four WB37remote controller batteries can be charged at the same time, and it only takes 60 minutes to quick charge two TB60 batteries from 0 to 100%, less than five hours are required to charge eight TB60 batteries from 15% to 100%.

What these number indicates may seem less important if you sit in an office and monitor the flight data in front of a screen, but to a person who sets feet to the site and carrying out the flight mission, it means a few days can be saved instead of waiting there for the battery to be charged.

The size of the HEISHA drone battery charger is smaller as it only has the room to store two batteries and there is no communication module built-in, this charger supports the standard RS485 and CAN connection. There is a charging kit of HEISHA that comes with a retrofitted landing gear, which can realize remote control the drone to turn on or off and feed you the real-time drone status, as well as the values of current and voltage. This charging kit is cheaper than the DJI’s BS60 battery box (less than $1,000).

About HEISHA Tech

A technology-driven company, HEISHA Tech, is a leading drone and robots self-charging station brand. The company focuses on creating products with real value for daily life through advancing science and technology. With a manufacturing facility of more than 1,700 square meters and advanced testing and processing equipment, HEISHA provides cost and time-saving solutions for more developers and is open to OEM and business partnerships.

