The Surf School Offering a Memorable Surfing Experience in San Diego

Pacific Surf School is offering surfing enthusiasts a one-of-a-kind experience to explore the famous beaches of San Diego.

San Diego is famous for its array of stunning beaches that litter its coastline. From Ocean Beach to La Jolla Shores and down to Mission Beach, the San Diego Coastline has proven to be an irresistible draw for millions of tourists every year. In addition to the amazing view, another attraction is the opportunity to ride on some of the best waves in the world. Hundreds of surf schools have even been established to meet the ever-growing demand but the Pacific Surf School is a cut above the rest.

Founded in Mission Beach in 1997, the Pacific Surf School is a result of the desire of its founder, Emiliano Abate, to teach everyone from all parts of the world how to surf. The San Diego surf school offers surf lessons that are guaranteed to fit the needs of its students, whether as beginners or seasoned professionals. Moreover, these lessons which can be private, semi-private or group lessons promises to provide amazing memories.

The Pacific Surf School has a team of passionate expert instructors ready to teach students the way of the ocean in a fun and safe environment. This team is ably headed by Emiliano Abate who has competed professionally as a dedicated surfer for 23 years. With their combined experience, students can rest assured that their San Diego Surf Lessons will be an exciting mix of fun, challenge, and keeping fit.

Since its establishment, Pacific Surf School has taught more than 200,000 people the joys of taking surfing lessons in Pacific Beach, surfing lessons in Mission Beach and the many other beaches that California is famous for. As the school puts it, “We’ll teach you everything you need to know during your 90 minute surf lesson including, paddling techniques, basic surfing equipment, ocean safety, surf etiquette, passing the break, how to pop up on a surfboard, and even how to ride your own wave!”

So whether it’s taking surfing lessons in Ocean Beach or surfing lessons in La Jolla, Pacific Surf School is certainly the best port of call.

Media Contact

Pacific Surf School

4121 Mission Blvd

(858) 488-2685

San Diego

CA 92109

United States