ACL Reconstruction Market Top Competitors & Key Players by 2027

ACL Reconstruction Market

Athletes in sports has led to an exponential increase in cases of ACL injuries, increasing the demand for ACL reconstruction equipment techniques in hospitals

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth and prevalence of injuries due to sports, launch and addition of new techniques and equipment are the major factors positively impacting the ACL reconstruction market. Children's sports activities and increased participation in organized sports such as football, soccer, and basketball increase the incidence of ACL injuries and are typically seen in immature athletes. This increase in the number of ACL injuries is increasing the demand for knee reconstruction devices. Various advancements in surgical techniques, increasing obesity levels and various diseases in the geriatric population are expected to drive the ACL reconstruction market.

On August 23, 2019, Fuse Medical launched the new Sterizo Total Knee Replacement System. It is state of the art technology and offers different shapes and multi stabilization options like 'Cruciate Retained', 'Ultra Congruent Anterior Stabilized' and Posterior Stabilized. It is advantageous for surgeons to perform total knee replacement therapy.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Procedure Type:

• Graft Fixation

• Autograft

• Allograft

By Fixation Type:

• Femoral

o Tissue Fixation

o Bone Fixation

• Tibial

o Tissue Fixation

o Bone Fixation

By End User:

• Hospitals

• Orthopedic Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the ACL reconstruction market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the ACL reconstruction market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the ACL reconstruction market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Corin, United Orthopedic Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Exactech Inc., DJO Global, Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Tornier Inc.



