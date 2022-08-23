Submit Release
Celebrate Women’s Entrepreneurship at SHE-Festival

A 2-day marketplace and community building event featuring women-led business

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place August 27-28 at the Toronto Reference Library, SHE-Festival is a celebration of female entrepreneurship and business leadership.

Drop by to visit our vendor exhibition and marketplace, show your support women entrepreneurs, and to network and make new connections!

SHE-Festival is hosted by Shelebration Tech Inc, parent company to North American’s largest media platform for Chinese women with 100,000+ WeChat subscribers– WeWorkingWomen.

SHE-Festival Our mission is to help female entrepreneurs form deeper connections with their local markets, while creating opportunities for women of all backgrounds to build meaningful connections.

For more information, please visit : https://shelebration.com/she-festival/
_____________________________________________
For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:
Email: service@shelebration.com
Our Location:4248 14th Ave, Markham Ontario, L3R 0J3 Canada

SHERYL NING
ADEM Company Inc.
email us here

