Introducing MANTRA: MANTRA DAO’s Ecosystem Evolution
As MANTRA DAO closes in on its second year, we are proud to announce that MANTRA DAO has officially undergone a rebranding to MANTRA.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As MANTRA DAO closes in on its second year, we are proud to announce that MANTRA DAO has officially undergone a rebranding to MANTRA. This means that our brand identity — from our logos to the OM token and more — will be sporting new designs. The shortened name will be used to refer to the all-encompassing MANTRA ecosystem, or OMniverse, which we are proud to unveil as it represents all the projects that we are building and growing into!
As you can see above in our new brand structure, MANTRA is a monolithic brand. Simply put, it all points back to the core brand name. Everyone and everything involved is to look, sound, and live out the MANTRA personal and pioneering spirit.
With the rebrand also came the restructuring of MANTRA into the all-encompassing MANTRA ecosystem, otherwise known as the OMniverse. The OMniverse represents the multiple stacks that showcase the wide variety of products and services MANTRA will be offering to both retail and institutional investors around the world.
MANTRA Nodes is the cornerstone of the vertically integrated stack that lays the foundation for the OMniverse. The blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service business includes retail staking, institutional delegation, node management and white-label validator operations.
MANTRA Chain is the protocol for regulated assets for the Cosmos ecosystem. It is built on Cosmos SDK, maximizing for Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC), CosmWasm and Ethereum (EVM) compatibility in a developer friendly and secure environment.
To cater towards the growing need for increased stability and fungibility of all compliant digital assets, MANTRA Finance is to be a globally-regulated DeFi platform that brings the speed and transparency of DeFi to the world of traditional finance. The platform will allow users to trade, issue and earn yield from both digital assets and tokenized securities, such as public equities and fixed assets, but in a non-custodial and peer-to-peer system.
Since its inception in 2020, MANTRA has focused on involving its community at every stage. Continuing its mission to reach a wider global community, MANTRA DAO strives to bring this inclusive narrative and structure to other projects and their many protocols and ecosystems through the offering of DAO-based tooling and infrastructure.
We will be releasing separate articles for each section of our OMniverse in the near future that will go into more detail on each of the products above. So stay tuned on our socials and Medium and make sure to read the articles to be fully updated on everything we are BUIDLing and providing for our Sherpa community.
This is just the beginning as MANTRA continues to grow its OMniverse and the suite of services it provides. Whether you are a private investor, a developer, projects looking for decentralization, or operators who want to start or expand their validator nodes business, MANTRA has something for everyone!
Joanna Chan
MANTRA
contact@mantra.finance