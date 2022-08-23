STACY LONDON JOINS WISEPAUSE WELLNESS LIVE! AND 20+ LEADING EXPERTS WITH GROUNDBREAKING MIDLIFE APPROACHES FOR WOMEN
LEADING EXPERTS WITH GROUNDBREAKING APPROACHES TO HELP MIDLIFE WOMEN THRIVE THROUGH PERIMENOPAUSE, MENOPAUSE AND BEYOND HELP WOMEN MASTER THEIR HORMONES
It is amazing that, in 2022, there is so little information available for women going through hormonal changes to get answers and to take control of their health”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WisePause Wellness Live! will host its 3rd annual event to answer women’s pressing questions about perimenopause and menopause, and most important, to offer practical solutions for mastering their hormones during this transitional life phase. This one-of-a-kind summit brings together over 20 physicians and functional medical practitioners to talk openly about subjects that many women don’t have the opportunity to discuss—even with their doctors. The event will be held at the Skirball Cultural Center’s Ahmanson Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 10, from 9am to 6pm.
— Denise Pines, Founder, WisePause Wellness
Stacy London, style expert, author and Founder of State of Menopause, will keynote the event with an inspiring presentation on “I Love My Age.” Best known for co-hosting What Not to Wear on TLC, London realized there was a dearth of information on menopause as she was going through that phase in her life and opted to take matters into her own hands by creating a line of products and community around it.
“It is amazing that, in 2022, there is so little information available for women going through hormonal changes to get answers and to take control of their health,” says Denise Pines, Founder of WisePause Wellness. “That’s why I created WisePause Wellness. I want women to feel they are in a safe place to discuss all the changes that are happening to them, from belly fat and incontinence to sexuality, brain fog and sleep issues—and more. There is no other platform that brings together this caliber of experts in one place—with experts who speak to them not in medical or academic nuance, but in real talk—to help them navigate this transitional period that all women go through.”
The day-long event will offer presentations to help women understand and tackle hormonal symptoms and allow women to speak one-on-one with the experts in “Table Talks” during lunch. In the exciting “WisePause Lifestyle” segment, companies will present innovative products including health, beauty and nutraceuticals that are formulated for women ages 35 to 65. Attendees will also be treated to a menopause ceremony by personal transformation and vision coach Barbara Biziou, and end the day with an acoustic sound bath by yoga master Ana Netanel.
Additionally, over 25 exhibitors, both product and experiential, will be on-site, offering samples and introducing women to various healing modalities such as cryotherapy, massage, acupuncture, essential oils, body firming and acupressure.
Concludes Pines, “WisePause Wellness Live! is the complete solution for women seeking answers on their menopause journeys.”
To register for the event, please visit www.wisepause.com. Space is limited. Registration includes a gift bag of products worth over $250, continental breakfast and lunch, and New Beauty Test Tube giveaways throughout the day. Click here for the full event agenda.
Sponsors for WisePause Wellness Live! include Tea Botanics, Toyota and Equelle.
