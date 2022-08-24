Changes to the Federal Tax Credit (ITC) Will Make Solar Lighting Projects More Affordable
Now more than ever, solar lighting makes the most sense!
The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act will allow companies and organizations to capitalize on renewable solutions.”SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertical Solar Solutions (VSS), an Arizona-based solar company, always an innovator, provides renewable lighting projects. They consult, plan, engineer and install the customized solution to fit the specific requirements. Their solar lighting systems always use the best available technology. This clean, renewable lighting will qualify for the pending changes included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that has recently passed. Meaning there will be a 30% federal tax credit (ITC) or it may result in a direct pay option for organizations with little or no tax obligation that works like an overpayment of federal tax resulting in a cash refund.
— James Meringer, Principal of Vertical Solar Solutions
The off-grid solar lighting provides weather-resilient illumination without investing in infrastructure. Pairing bifacial solar collection panels on a patented articulating, self-centering hinge system allows the retrofitting of existing light poles. The LED light engine will produce guaranteed high lumen lighting for 20+ years. And the Li-ion batteries need no replacements for 8+ years. Designed to withstand harsh conditions, the linear, minimal wind loading cell array sets this structure apart from any existing solar lighting solutions available today.
VSS uses only premium components. The patented articulating, self-centering hinge system allows VSS to retrofit existing light poles with linear bi-facial solar collector without changing the existing fixture foundation.
A robust microprocessor-based core is coupled with a Mesh networked communications engine allowing configurable lightening operation and control with instantaneous fault notification. Energy from solar light harvested with bifacial cell arrays is stored in a LifePo4 Li-ion battery with a service life of over 3000+ charge cycles, requiring no replacement for many years. The LED light engine provides up to 7,500 lumens of highly directional lighting.
About Vertical Solar Solutions
With over 10 years of solar experience, Vertical Solar Solutions provides beautiful, dependable, solar street lighting solutions powered by the sun, provided in the night. Their patent pending technology supports off-grid lighting in a singularly elegant design, blending bifacial solar panel technology, Li-ion battery storage and a high-performance LED light engine into a form worthy of display in the most distinctive of communities. The lights all share a microprocessor-based core coupled with a Mesh Network communications engine allowing simultaneous and configurable lightening operation and instantaneous fault notification. Their standard LED Light Engine will provide up to 5,500 lumens of highly directional LED lighting. Capable of designing and installing industry scale off-grid solar solutions of weather-resilient lighting by retrofitting of existing light poles.
