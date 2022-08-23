Manchin Announces $1.89 Million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers
Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,899,500 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and 2 health center program look-alikes. This funding was made possible by the American Rescue Plan and will support data modernization to better identify and respond to the specific needs of patients and communities, as well as strengthening COVID-19 response, mitigation and recovery efforts.
“Our healthcare professionals have gone above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m pleased these 29 health centers across West Virginia are receiving support from the American Rescue Plan to continue their critical work,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support data modernization to help provide more personalized community care and also strengthen COVID-19 recovery efforts. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support health centers across the Mountain State.”
Senator Manchin’s recent efforts to secure funding for rural healthcare providers:
- On August 17th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to support Randolph County’s Public Health Training Program.
- On July 25th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $2.2 million from the Provider Relief Fund to support three West Virginia healthcare providers.
- On July 7th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $1.9 million from the American Rescue Plan to support Community Health Systems in Beckley.
- On June 22nd, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $424K from the Provider Relief Fund to support nine West Virginia healthcare providers.
- On May 24th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $5.4 million from HRSA to support nine West Virginia healthcare providers.
- On May 12th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $6 million from the American Rescue Plan to support 12 rural healthcare providers.
- On April 14th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $1.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to support 3 West Virginia rural healthcare providers.
- On April 14th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $8.2 million from the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) to support 12 West Virginia healthcare providers.
- On March 24th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $239K from HRSA to support 10 West Virginia healthcare providers.
- On March 8th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $1.4 million from HRSA to support 13 West Virginia healthcare providers.
- On January 27th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $12.2 million from HRSA to support 32 West Virginia healthcare providers.
Individual awards listed below:
- $65,500 – E.A. Hawse Health Center, Baker, WV
- $65,500 – Belington Community Medical Services Association, Belington, WV
- $65,500 – Clay-Battelle Health Services Association, Blacksville, WV
- $65,500 – Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center, Camden-on-Gauley, WV
- $65,500 – Cabin Creek Health Systems, Dawes, WV
- $65,500 – Wirt County Health Service Association, Elizabeth, WV
- $65,500 – Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers, Fairmont, WV
- $65,500 – Pendleton Community Care, Franklin, WV
- $65,500 – Tug River Health Association, Gary, WV
- $65,500 – Preston Taylor Community Health Center, Grafton, WV
- $65,500 – Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, Grantsville, WV
- $65,500 – Lincoln County Primary Care Center, Hamlin, WV
- $65,500 – Ritchie County Primary Care Association, Harrisville, WV
- $65,500 – Valley Health Systems, Huntington, WV
- $65,500 – Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Martinsburg, WV
- $65,500 – Valley Health Care, Mill Creek, WV
- $65,500 – St. George Medical Clinic, Parsons, WV
- $65,500 – Mountaineer Community Health Center, Paw Paw, WV
- $65,500 – Bluestone Health Association, Princeton, WV
- $65,500 – Rainelle Medical Center, Rainelle, WV
- $65,500 – Community Care of West Virginia, Rock Cave, WV
- $65,500 – New River Health Association, Scarbro, WV
- $65,500 – Womencare, Scott Depot, WV
- $65,500 – Roane Family Health Care, Spencer, WV
- $65,500 – Monroe County Health Department, Union, WV
- $65,500 – Change, Weirton, WV
- $65,500 – Williamson Health and Wellness Center, Williamson, WV
- $65,500 – Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health Inc., Logan, WV
- $65,500 – Hygeia Facilities Foundation, Whitesville, WV
