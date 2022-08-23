Manchin Announces $1.89 Million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers

August 22, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,899,500 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and 2 health center program look-alikes. This funding was made possible by the American Rescue Plan and will support data modernization to better identify and respond to the specific needs of patients and communities, as well as strengthening COVID-19 response, mitigation and recovery efforts.





“Our healthcare professionals have gone above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m pleased these 29 health centers across West Virginia are receiving support from the American Rescue Plan to continue their critical work,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support data modernization to help provide more personalized community care and also strengthen COVID-19 recovery efforts. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support health centers across the Mountain State.”





Senator Manchin’s recent efforts to secure funding for rural healthcare providers:

Individual awards listed below: