Manchin Announces $313K from American Rescue Plan for Potomac Valley Hospital

August 22, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $313,700 from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Program to the Potomac Valley Hospital in Mineral County. This funding was made possible by the American Rescue Plan and will support purchasing new equipment and reimbursing labor expenses from the COVID-19 pandemic.





“Our healthcare professionals continue to go above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians, and I’m pleased Potomac Valley Hospital is receiving support from the American Rescue Plan to continue its critical work.” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help purchase new medical equipment and reimburse labor expenses the hospital experienced as it responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our healthcare organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”





USDA Rural Development provides funding for rural healthcare organizations across the county to support and expand critical medical services. The investment announced today will support Potomac Valley Hospital in purchasing new equipment and reimbursing labor expenses directly related to the COVID-19 overflow wing from April to September 2021. The hospital experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 patients during this time period and created an overflow wing to respond to those needs, which took over part of the emergency department and included tents set up in the parking lot. This overflow wing caused a significant strain on hospital employees and diminished most of their equipment resources.



