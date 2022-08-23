NASCAR AND MERIDIAN TEAM TO PROTECT HUGE CROWD AT POCONO RACEWAY

Barriers at Pocono Fans Entering at Beam Gate Safe Entry Through Archer 1200s

MOBILE VEHICLE BARRIERS CREATE PEDESTRIAN SAFE ZONES FOR FANS

LONG POND, PA, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the largest crowds ever for the NASCAR race at Pennsylvania’s Pocono Raceway meant an even closer look by event organizers at fan safety.

This year for the first time Meridian Rapid Defense Group rolled out its highly efficient Archer 1200 mobile barriers at the raceway. The barriers were deployed at all main gate entrances to the grandstands. Additional barriers were used to safeguard people on foot in the infield.

The barriers take the place of the usual large and difficult to move concrete or water barriers. In contrast, Meridian’s Archer Barriers were moved in by one person and set up to create a safe zone for the fans. This allowed them to walk around without the threat of being hit by vehicles trying to share the same space.

Track president Ben May said the entire event was a huge success. “Our 76,000-seat venue was close to a total sellout, and we had around 100,000 people on site over the course of the weekend.”

Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO said, “We’re proud that NASCAR event organizers have decided to go with Meridian to protect those huge crowds they attract to their race weekends. They find that by setting up a rental plan with us, it allows their security teams to focus attention on other areas around the track while we create that very necessary safe pedestrian environment.”

“We’ve gotten great feedback from all our NASCAR clients. NASCAR tracks including Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware and Portland International Raceway in Oregon have all gone with the rental plan and from a budget perspective it worked out well for them,” said Mr. Whitford

This time at Pocono, 47 Archer 1200 Barriers, as well as an Archer Beam Gate, were used. In the lead up to race day, Meridian’s team of specialists worked with raceway security to prepare a fully certified vehicle safety mitigation plan (VSMP).

NBA, NFL, MLS, and police departments across the U.S. are also regular users of the Archer 1200 Barriers which are crash tested and SAFETY Act certified. The act provides Federal Government full liability protection for all users in the case of an act of terrorism, domestic or foreign.

Ben May speaking on behalf of his team at Pocono Raceway said, “We are humbled and grateful by the response we received from our loyal customers and partners."

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

