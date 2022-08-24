Submit Release
L Salon and Color Group Named a Nextdoor 2022 Neighborhood Favorite Local Business

We are excited to be recognized by our neighbors on NextDoor and will continue to serve our community through delivering beautiful work”
— Lenny Chiang
SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L Salon and Color Group have been named to the winning list of Nextdoor’s 6th annual Neighborhood Favorites, an awards program recognizing local businesses committed to helping their neighborhoods thrive. Winners of the 2022 Neighborhood Favorites were determined based on the number of neighbor recommendations a local business receives on Nextdoor across various categories.

“On Nextdoor, small businesses are a trusted and core member of the community. These local businesses go above and beyond to make their neighborhoods a kind, welcoming place. It is a true honor, and good for business, to be voted a Neighborhood Favorite by your most loyal customers — neighbors.” said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar.

With more than 55 million business recommendations from neighbors, Nextdoor connects neighbors with each other and everything nearby.

The complete list of winning businesses in each city is available at nextdoor.com/favorites. Join the neighborhood network by downloading the Nextdoor app or visiting nextdoor.com.

