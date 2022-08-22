Game Jolt, Social Media for Gen-Z Gamers Launches Multi-Streaming
Game Jolt, social community for gamers and creators, showcases customizable livestreaming features with concerts and other interactive virtual events.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game Jolt announced its livestreaming feature that offers a user-friendly, interactive, versatile alternative to typical streaming services along with customizable stream setups, creative options for audience engagement and built-in moderation tools. The social community for gamers and creators has begun to showcase this through a diverse range of virtual events, from conferences to gameplay streams and concerts.
Livestreaming on Game Jolt creates a welcoming pop-up virtual event space with a gamified, "choose-your-own-adventure" feel and settings that can be personalized to fine-tune the experience based on individual and brand preferences. Hosts can stream with an unlimited number of people and offer multiple viewpoints for viewers to choose from. Audiences can choose how they prefer to engage with creative options on top of standard features like gifs, voice and text chat. A crowd favorite, virtual “stickers” featuring humorous images are collected and slapped on the screen during streams in real time for everyone’s amusement.
These customizable features come highly requested by the next generation of creators emerging on the platform. To date, users on Game Jolt have watched over 12,176,039 minutes of livestreams.
To show how these features can be used to highlight and create new opportunities for digital creators, Game Jolt teamed up with music ai platform, PlusMusic, to host a series of virtual concerts on the last Friday of every month. In addition to featuring signed artists, Game Jolt is actively recruiting up-and-coming musicians from their own platform to add to the lineup.
"We're seeing a demand for more flexibility when it comes to how people engage and grow their communities online. While existing streaming platforms are designed to only support one person performing for a single audience, we're building a way for creators to involve each other's followers and grow together." said Yaprak DeCarmine, CEO of Game Jolt.
Livestream concerts come as the latest announcement from Game Jolt as yet another publicized use for the feature, following a conference-style event, "Girls in Games", in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Games. Nearly 10,000 viewers tuned in during the stream to receive live mentorship from executive speakers from Electronic Arts, Netflix, Warner Bros. and Sony. Game Jolt is pushing innovation for authentic engagement on social platforms through collaborations with brands as well as individual creators and can be contacted for potential event partnerships at emily@gamejolt.com.
About Game Jolt:
Game Jolt is revolutionizing social media for Gen Z gamers with an engaging and entertaining platform that changes how they share content and build community. In addition to featuring image, video, and livestream sharing, on-platform events and mini games are designed and presented for the millions of unique gamers and creators that call Game Jolt their online home.
Emily Ruth
Game Jolt
emily@gamejolt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other