Greenberg Traurig Expands New Jersey Corporate Practice with Shareholder Diane Reynolds

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its New Jersey Corporate Practice with the addition of Shareholder Diane D. Reynolds.

Reynolds, who joins Greenberg Traurig from McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP, focuses her practice on corporate transactions, advising both public and private companies in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and representing companies across various industries, including food and beverage, consumer and industrial products, and health care services. She has also advised clients on corporate finance and compliance matters. She applies her experience in the technology sector to advise clients on data privacy and security issues. Before her law firm work, Reynolds served as in-house attorney and general counsel for two multinational companies and several technology/e-commerce firms.

"We are pleased to welcome Diane to Greenberg Traurig as her addition continues the strategic expansion of our Corporate Practice to meet strong client demand," said Bruce I. March, co-chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice. "The demand for financing continues, particularly in the private equity arena where funds continue to seek acquisitions and growth opportunities."

Greenberg Traurig added 18 corporate attorneys across its offices in the United States so far this year, after expanding the team with 16 new attorneys in 2021.

"Diane is a strategic addition to our Corporate Practice in New Jersey, bringing considerable M&A experience advising a broad array of public and private companies," said David Jay, managing shareholder of the New Jersey office. "Our clients will also benefit from the knowledge and experience she brings from spending nearly 20 years of her career holding various in-house counsel positions at major corporations, including Borden Inc. and Bank One Trust Company."

"Greenberg Traurig's global network will give me greater reach to serve my clients," Reynolds said. "I look forward to continuing to blend my corporate practice work with my experience in technology, representing clients on data privacy and cybersecurity matters."

Reynolds, who is admitted to the Bar in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois, earned her J.D. from Capital University Law School and an M.B.A. from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Among her professional and community involvements, she served as a member of the Bank of New York/Mellon Advisory Board and currently serves on The Ohio State University Alumni Advisory Council. She is listed in The Best Lawyers in America, Commercial Litigation, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) in 2015-2016 and 2018-2022.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 550 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

