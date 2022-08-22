Submit Release
Anchors aweigh for new mobile marine classroom in Prince Rupert

CANADA, August 22 - This $250,000 funding for Coast Mountain College builds on government’s commitment to building B.C.’s knowledge economy, promoting and supporting innovation in B.C. through capital projects, and funding research internships and scholarships in a variety of fields, such as technology, health, business, science and engineering.

Seven major investments have been announced over the past year to support the growth of B.C.’s technology and innovation economy.

On July 22, 2021, government announced an investment of $64.8 million to expand UVic’s Engineering and Computer Science Building by adding a six-storey addition with new laboratory and teaching spaces and an adjacent new high-bay research and structures lab.

On Aug. 13, 2021, government announced an investment of nearly $25 million to support 34 post-secondary research projects that will drive innovation and economic growth. The projects will also help create jobs, protect biodiversity and the environment, and help keep British Columbians healthy and safe.

On Oct. 1, 2021, government announced the completion of a state-of-the-art learning environment with Okanagan College’s new health sciences centre. Government invested $16.6 million into this project, which opened to students in September 2021.

On Feb. 17, 2022, government announced an investment of $136.6 million to build a new state-of-the art trades and technology complex at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) Burnaby campus. The complex will be a hub for skills training and will include four new buildings, benefiting more than 12,000 full- and part-time students per year in more than 20 trades and technology programs.

On May 25, 2022, government announced that more graduate students will benefit from a $3.75-million scholarship fund that will spark innovation, economic growth and help recruit and retain workers in B.C.

On June 13, 2022, government announced $25 million to support a new learning environment for the school of biomedical engineering at the University of British Columbia.

On June 29, 2022, government announced the completion of a new innovative space at BCIT for students studying nursing, MRI diagnostics and other health-care roles. Government invested $66.6 million into the Health Sciences Centre for Advanced Simulation, set to open in September, which will support students in 32 health-care programs.

