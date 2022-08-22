Second controlled hunt draw results now online

Results of the second controlled hunt drawing for elk, deer, pronghorn, black bear and swan have been posted through Fish and Game’s licensing system.

Click on the button above to check to see if you drew a controlled hunt tag. Hunters who already have an account can purchase them at gooutdoorsidaho.com.

Those without an online license system account can get step-by-step instructions on the Controlled Hunt Results webpage.

Applicants who provided an email address will receive an email notification informing them of their draw results, but it is ultimately the responsibility of the hunter to determine whether he or she was drawn.

Hunters can buy the controlled hunt tag online, at any Fish and Game license vendor or at any Fish and Game office. Transactions completed over the internet or telephone have an additional convenience fee.

Any tags not drawn in the second drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. MDT.