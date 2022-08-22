Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,706 in the last 365 days.

Second controlled hunt draw results now online

Results of the second controlled hunt drawing for elk, deer, pronghorn, black bear and swan have been posted through Fish and Game’s licensing system.

Look Up Your Results

Click on the button above to check to see if you drew a controlled hunt tag. Hunters who already have an account can purchase them at gooutdoorsidaho.com.

Those without an online license system account can get step-by-step instructions on the Controlled Hunt Results webpage.

Applicants who provided an email address will receive an email notification informing them of their draw results, but it is ultimately the responsibility of the hunter to determine whether he or she was drawn.

Hunters can buy the controlled hunt tag online, at any Fish and Game license vendor or at any Fish and Game office. Transactions completed over the internet or telephone have an additional convenience fee.

Any tags not drawn in the second drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. MDT.

You just read:

Second controlled hunt draw results now online

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.