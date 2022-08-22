EB-5 Industry Leader Announces Free Webinar: “The EB-5 Visa is Now Safer for Investors”
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), an industry-leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm, will host a live webinar, “The EB-5 Visa is Now Safer for Investors: An Analysis of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022,” on August 25, 2022, at 3:00 PM EDT. Click here to register for free or watch the recorded event later.
EB5AN managing partner Sam Silverman will be joined by H. Ronald Klasko, one of the preeminent immigration attorneys in the EB-5 field and the founder of Klasko Immigration Law Partners. They will discuss the impacts of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, which was signed into law by President Biden on March 15, 2022. The Reform and Integrity Act introduces new measures to safeguard EB-5 funding and ensure that the financial activities of EB-5 projects and regional centers are monitored closely, thereby reducing investors’ risk of fraud or misappropriation of funds. Investors can now have increased confidence that their funds will be used for legitimate job-creating purposes. As a result, they also enjoy greater chances of immigrating successfully and receiving a timely return of their capital.
On the other hand, EB-5 projects and regional centers must now comply with demanding new requirements for financial record-keeping and transparency. Since managing an EB-5 entity will become more costly under the new rules, investors can expect lower returns and higher administrative fees.
Investors, project managers, regional center owners, and other members of the EB-5 industry will benefit from the webinar’s in-depth explanation of the new integrity measures and how they protect investors.
The following points will be covered in the webinar:
-- The new accountability and reporting requirements for regional centers and EB-5 promoters.
-- New provisions to protect investors, including an extended window for job creation and guaranteed processing of Form I-526 for regional center investors.
-- Why the new integrity measures will result in increased costs for EB-5 projects, regional centers, and investors.
In addition to the webinar, EB5AN has also prepared an article on the impact of the new integrity measures on investors.
Inquiries should be addressed to info@eb5an.com.
Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, is a top U.S. immigration law firm, employing almost 20 full-time attorneys exclusively dedicated to immigration law. Their highly reputable legal services are available to EB-5 investors, regional centers, and developers. The firm has been consistently selected as one of the top business law immigration firms in the United States.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of more than 10 approved regional centers. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Sam Silverman
