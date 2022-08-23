Return Raises $1.1M In Pre-Seed Funding Led By The Maryland Technology Development Corporation

Returns Solutions, Inc. logo Return puts the business impact intelligence to every piece of content in the hands of the seller. Return helps its clients know what content is associated with winning sales opportunities so they can easily repeat those wins.

Virtusa and Key Strategic Partners Sign On As Early Enterprise Clients

Return has demonstrated innovation that is striking a chord with large enterprises, enabling sales and marketing professionals to connect every activity to the bottom line.” — Jack Miner, TEDCO Chief Investment Officer

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Return, a success intelligence software company focused on attaching true business outcomes to content success, announced today it closed on additional pre-seed funding led by Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO), with additional funding coming from private investors. After recording annual revenue from customers such as Virtusa Corporation and its key strategic partners, Return will continue to focus on the enterprise tech and services market segments.

"In our current economic environment there is tremendous demand for tools that allow workers to do more without expecting them to change their behavior," said Jack Miner, TEDCO Chief Investment Officer. "Return has demonstrated innovation that is striking a chord with large enterprises, enabling sales and marketing professionals to connect every activity to the bottom line."

Return's customers use its fully automated SaaS-based platform to access content that has been proven to work based on deal performance across the enterprise. Return offers immediate time-to-value by enhancing existing technology investments and offering advanced historical analytics and predictive content recommendations based on an organization’s cumulative past and real-time business performance.

"Return's mission is to augment a sales professional’s ability to connect with their customers and prospects by easily showing them what’s working while also eliminating the noise,” said Greg Dvorken, Return founder and CEO. "Our software provides the intelligence to understand what content to share, why to share it and how successful it’s been based on wins and losses. We have found a great collaborator in TEDCO to help guide us into the next phase of Return's journey."

Return's success with enterprise technology and services organizations has enabled the company to provide some vertical-specific features while continuing to offer wide-ranging appeal to other enterprise markets. The company is hiring talent across engineering, sales, marketing and customer success to meet the needs of an expanding customer base.

The company's leadership team is comprised of former founders in the technology and services industries with a particular focus on evolving the sales and marketing functions.

About Return

Return Solutions, Inc. is a Baltimore-based content success intelligence company developing a unique approach to harnessing the collective success of content as it relates to deal movement. These important signals scale across the enterprise, enabling faster decisions from sales and marketing professionals who will discover exactly what content is landing with customers. This data will continue to get stronger and content recommendations will continue to get even more predictive over time. Return requires zero administrative work while ensuring 100% user utilization, allowing sellers to quickly respond to customers with the strongest, peer-tested sales content so they can close deals faster. To schedule a demo or get additional information, go to www.returnb2b.com.

Media Contact: media@returnb2b.com