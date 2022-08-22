Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,744 in the last 365 days.

AG Kaul Issues AG Opinion on SWIB Authority to Issue Debt

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today released a formal AG opinion, at the request of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB), regarding SWIB’s authority to issue debt as part of its management of the Wisconsin Retirement System’s core retirement investment trust. 

The opinion concludes that the analysis in a previous attorney general opinion, Wis. Op. Att’y Gen. OAG—11—08, addressed a related question and that, consistent with the 2008 opinion, “SWIB’s broad management authority would apply equally to debt issuance as a management strategy for the Core Fund.” As a result, “SWIB would have the statutory authority to issue debt as part of its Core Fund management authority if the statutory ‘prudent person’ standard is met,” as found in Wis. Stat. § 25.15(2).

A copy of the Attorney General’s opinion can be found here.

 

A copy of the opinion request can be found here.

 

You just read:

AG Kaul Issues AG Opinion on SWIB Authority to Issue Debt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.