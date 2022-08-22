MVD employees give supplies to local schools

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) is helping out kids heading back to school. MVD teams just wrapped up a new project called “Tools for Schools” in which they collected school supplies from coworkers. The project was created by MVD's new community engagement program, "MVD Community Connections."

“Tools for Schools” was able to gather typical supplies such as paper, pencils, folders, glue and backpacks; as well as hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer, facial tissues, and paper towels. In all, MVD employees from several locations across Arizona helped contribute to the successful start to the new school year for schools across Arizona.

“The program is designed to increase MVD's involvement in our communities that we all live and work in,” said MVD Customer Service Manager Christy Sanchez. “This event assisted schools within our communities with supplies that many families may be struggling to provide for their students.”

The collected supplies have been delivered to schools in the same area as the MVD office. MVD plans to make this an annual event, and is planning additional community events at different times of the year.