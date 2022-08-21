Chief Justice interviewed by Capital Public Radio

Topics included the Chief Justice’s family background, the two crises — massive budget cuts and the Covid pandemic — that bookended her career as head of California’s judiciary, present challenges for the courts, and her thought processes in deciding not to seek election to a second 12-year term.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.