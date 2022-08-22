Realtor Andy Dane Carter the real estate specialist strategically partnered with FIV REALTY

Long Beach, CA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andy Dane Carter real estate specialist, investor, and social media icon strategically partnered with FIV REALTY and their expanding cloud-based brokerage into Long Beach.

Andy has quickly become a powerhouse real estate professional who is well known in the Long Beach, CA community, but has also expanded his influence across the United States with his social media presence.

Andy started his career in real estate 14 years ago flipping houses and has grown his business to over 600 million dollars going through his company from real estate transactions. He's a business author who wrote a best-selling book on real estate investing called "100 Doors". He's also a sought-out keynote speaker, top-ranking podcast host, and social media influencer that has reached the attention of 400,000+ Instagram followers and 140,000 YouTube subscribers.

Andy is esteemed as a steadfast problem-solver and a local expert with global reach. His passion is to build a legacy for his family and is obsessed with helping others win in the real estate space. This drive was a motivating force in his decision to join the FIV REALTY circle. Andy's entrepreneurial mindset fits right in line with the company's goals and the combination of talent is going to make a big splash in the real estate space.

The CEO of FIV REALTY, Nazar Kalayji says, "I'm excited about the new addition to the team and enjoyed seeing Andy's journey in real estate. Andy's talents and driven mindset align himself perfectly with FIV REALTY and I can't wait to see the exponential growth."

About FIV REALTY

We are a cloud-based, revenue share real estate brokerage that focuses on community, improvement, and balance. Our objective is to deliver a high-quality real estate experience for all of our clients. 5% of company dollar is donated to local charities in the efforts to foster a sense of community and love. We pride ourselves in arming Realtors with the tools needed to thrive in business and family.

