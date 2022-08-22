Hoyer Statement on Dr. Anthony Fauci Stepping Down as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today following Dr. Anthony Fauci's announcement that he will step down at the end of this year from his roles as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House Chief Medical Advisor:

“Americans have come to know Anthony Fauci as a calm, thoughtful, extraordinarily knowledgeable, reassuring, and competent leader during the worst public-health crisis in our lifetimes. Indeed, he is one of the world’s top experts on infectious diseases.

“His updates through the pandemic and leadership in setting clear guidelines and practices to help stop the spread of COVID-19 undoubtedly saved lives and helped Americans weather this pandemic. Not only that – he was instrumental in the successful drive to create, test, and deploy more than 200 million vaccine doses in the United States, leading many Americans to share their gratitude online and on social media for receiving their ‘Fauci ouchies.’ While countless public-health and immunology leaders worked in tandem to help us get through the pandemic, it was Dr. Fauci more than any other individual who will be remembered for seeing us through.

“While Dr. Fauci will long be remembered for his leadership during the fight against COVID-19, this was not his first experience helping to lead America through a public-health challenge. He was instrumental in the battle against HIV/AIDS and led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the threats from Ebola and SARS and during several serious influenza waves. Having led that agency for nearly forty years, Dr. Fauci has become one of the world’s leading experts on how to keep communities safe from infectious disease outbreaks. Our nation was so fortunate to have him in that role when COVID-19 arrived on our shores and to have seen him continue his service as Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden.

“I was so fortunate to have gotten to know Dr. Fauci well during the twenty-three years that I served on the Appropriations Subcommittee for Labor, Health and Human Services. Our relationship extends almost as far back as his time in federal service, and working with him has been a real pleasure and honor. I want to join in thanking Dr. Fauci for his extraordinary leadership in public service as he prepares to step down at the end of this year. He has earned the gratitude, respect, and admiration of his fellow Americans and of so many millions of others around the world.”