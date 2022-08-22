Read more about GBI Investigates Homicide in Eastman

Eastman, GA (August 22, 2022) – The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Zaquan Brown, age 22 of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.