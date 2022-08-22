Submit Release
Military Appreciation Day at the Wyoming State Fair

Several members of the Wyoming Air and Army National Guard volunteered to participate in the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas on Aug. 17 for Military Appreciation Day. Recruiters interacted with the public, service members ran golf carts to help people get around, and the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard came out to participate and helped… Read More »Military Appreciation Day at the Wyoming State Fair

The post Military Appreciation Day at the Wyoming State Fair appeared first on Wyoming Military Department.

