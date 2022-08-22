PSA Displacement After Wildfire

Hundreds of Montanans have been displaced due to wildfire, sometimes forcing them to drive long distances, find hotel rooms, and purchase additional clothing and other life necessities.

This is Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing.

Most homeowner’s insurance policies cover living expenses associated with displacement due to wildfire. Make sure to keep receipts and document all costs associated with the evacuation.

If your home is damaged, make sure to document all supplies purchased to mitigate future damage to your home such as tarps, cleaning supplies, and personal protective equipment.

If you have questions, contact our agency at 444-2040 or by going to CSIMT.gov.