St Johnsbury Barracks///Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4006465
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg
STATION: St Johnsbury VSP
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/22/22 at approximately 1034 hours
STREET: Memorial Dr
TOWN: St Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Maple View Storage
WEATHER: Clear, Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Pavement
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kyanna Edwards
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Wheelock, VT
PASSENGER: Kimberly Donaghy
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major Front End, Totaled.
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 8/22/22 at approximately 1034 hours, VSP received multiple 911 calls about a truck that went off the roadway in St. Johnsbury VT. The truck went off Memorial Dr in the area of Maple View Storage and caused damage to the property.
The operator was identified as Kyanna Edwards. Edwards was transported to NVRH as precaution. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Caledonia Wrecker.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:
T23 VSA 676, Operating Under Civil Suspension
T23 VSA 800c, No proof of Insurance
T23 VSA 1038, Driving Lanes for Traffic
