St Johnsbury Barracks///Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4006465

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury VSP

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/22/22 at approximately 1034 hours

STREET: Memorial Dr

TOWN: St Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Maple View Storage

WEATHER: Clear, Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Pavement

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kyanna Edwards

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Wheelock, VT

PASSENGER: Kimberly Donaghy

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major Front End, Totaled.

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 8/22/22 at approximately 1034 hours, VSP received multiple 911 calls about a truck that went off the roadway in St. Johnsbury VT. The truck went off Memorial Dr in the area of Maple View Storage and caused damage to the property.

The operator was identified as Kyanna Edwards. Edwards was transported to NVRH as precaution. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Caledonia Wrecker.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:

T23 VSA 676, Operating Under Civil Suspension

T23 VSA 800c, No proof of Insurance

T23 VSA 1038, Driving Lanes for Traffic

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov