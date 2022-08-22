Submit Release
High-Speed 3D Laser Technology Improves Field Scanning Capabilities

Evans Metal Products adds Trimble 3D tech for faster, more accurate scanning in building construction, and industrial applications.

ELKHART, INDIANA, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evans Metal Products, Inc. today announced the addition of advanced, on-site scanning capabilities using Trimble X7 3D scanning technology and software on a wide range of portfolio projects throughout the Midwest. Company president David Evans explained, “We’re now able to provide our customers with highly accurate, on-site measurements with practical application in building construction, facilities management, and industrial survey applications. All these are aided by Trimble 3D scanning technology.” Founded in 1978, Trimble's technology solutions are used in over 150 countries with Trimble employees in more than 40 countries.

Evans continued, “After careful evaluation, we selected Trimble’s X7 technology because of its combination of simplicity of operation, breakthrough technology for reliable data collection and constructable workflows focused on improving field productivity. The application possibilities for 3D scanning are nearly endless. For example, the interior of a very large venue can be scanned and rendered with incredible levels of detail. Recent scans have provided
accuracy to the nearest eighth inch. This gives our firm the unique capability to reduce planning time and drive projects costs lower for our clients.


Scanning Service Applications

Here are a few of the many applications Evans Metal is now offering clients.

Floor flatness reports
Accurate as-built data
Scanning of walls, ceilings before they are encloses for as-built documentation.
Collaborating with BIM models
Deflection reports
QA and QC scanning during construction
Accurate dimensions with line of site up to 80 meters (260')
Serving architects, designers, engineers, plant managers, mechanical contractors, & construction companies.

About Evans Metal Products, Inc.

Established in 1945 and located in Elkhart, IN, Evans Metal Products designs and fabricates a wide variety of metal products along with installation services for both commercial and residential clients. Evans Metal has provided structural steel for over 77 years fabricating a wide variety of structural steel components and also miscellaneous fabrications such as ladders, rails, canopies and stairs, including wrought iron and ornamental products. This work is
completed entirely while working with designers, architects and homeowners in materials such as iron, aluminum, stainless steel and bronze for everything from “lawn art” to gates, rails and more. The company also provides custom fabrication specializing in welding, cutting, shearing, bending and finishing, offering their expertise and proficiency to meet a wide variety of fabricating needs. Other areas of specialization includes high precision plasma cutting
services, weldments in steel, aluminum and stainless steel including “passivization” of stainless steel parts, manufacture of repetitive parts and products weighing less than 10,000 lbs in one lift. Pipe bending in multiple planes sing mandrel and non-mandrel bending machinery assures clients with accurate and repetitive parts. The company also offers circumferential as well as longitudinal finishing of stainless steel and aluminum. Evans Metal Products is
an AISC & AWS Certified Fabricator and is a proud member of NOMMA. For details and career opportunities visit www.evansmetal.com.

David Evans, President
Evans Metal Products Co., Inc.
+1 574-264-2166
david@evansmetal.com

