DLNR News Release-Coral Takes Center Stage and You Can Be Involved

(KAILUA-KONA, HAWAIʻI ISLAND) – A collaboration of 13 federal agencies, seven U.S. states, territories, commonwealths, and three Freely Associated States comprise the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force (USCRTF). Task force members meet twice a year. The USCRTF was established in 1998 by Executive Order to lead U.S. efforts to preserve and protect coral reef ecosystems across jurisdictions.

The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) is hosting the 45th USCRTF meeting in Kaiula-Kona from August 27-Sept. 3. Everyone is invited to attend an open task force business meeting on Sept. 1, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Kaleiopapa Convention Center at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa.

During the day-long meeting, task force members and invited speakers will make presentations on topics related to coral reef conservation and management. This includes two special panel discussions:

Protecting Reefs and People in a New Climate Reality

Co-management and Collaboration in Hawaiian Natural Resource Management

Both, highlight priorities and accomplishments in the state and the Pacific region. Other presentation topics include stony coral tissue loss disease, international partnerships and programs, and special recognition of the Faga’alu Watershed, American Samoa.

All attendees can sign up for a public comment session, currently scheduled for 2:00 p.m., to address principal representatives from the federal agencies and jurisdictions. Interested participants can register for the comment session outside of the convention center from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

This event is free and will include opportunities for questions and discussion. Parking at the hotel is available for a daily rate of $25.

Covid-19 information for the County of Hawai‘i is regularly updated on the Hawaii County Covid-19 Resource webpage. The USCRTF plans to have an in-person meeting conducted mostly indoors. All meeting participants are encouraged to follow county guidance so that attendees can safely meet. This may include practicing safe spacing and wearing face masks during indoor sessions.

