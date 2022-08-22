Montana Department of Justice recognizes Teton County volunteers">

TETON COUNTY – The Montana Department of Justice recognized the Teton County Search and Rescue Unit and Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department Thursday for their support to law enforcement during the homicide investigation into Erin Holcomb. Holcomb was found guilty earlier this year of the murder of 22-year-old Trysten Fellers who tried to stop Holcomb from driving intoxicated in May 2021. The agency volunteers helped find the murder weapon, which was a critical piece of evidence in the successful prosecution of Holcomb.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Holcomb but was unable to recover the weapon, a handgun, the night of the crime after Holcomb ditched it somewhere among multiple acres of farmland and ravines. After Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten called on the Teton County Search and Rescue team and the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department for support, more than 40 volunteers turned out for an organized grid search of the area. Eventually, Merv Carper of the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department found the murder weapon concealed near an irrigation weir.

“It’s great to see law enforcement agencies and community volunteers working together to bring a criminal to justice,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said. “When others step up to help out law enforcement, they are telling criminals in Montana we will not stand for illegal activity, and they will be held accountable.”

“This is a tremendous example of interagency cooperation and volunteer support,” Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Administrator Bryan Lockerby said. “On behalf of the Montana Department of Justice and our investigative agents at DCI, we are grateful for their dedicated work.”

The investigation was conducted jointly by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and DCI, supported by detectives of the Great Falls Police Department who helped with initial crime scene processing. Montana Attorney General’s Office prosecutors successfully convicted Holcomb, resulting in a 60-year sentence.