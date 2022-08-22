INCmty celebrates 10 years with global entrepreneurship “rockstars”

INCmty presents its new image on its tenth anniversary Director of INCmty, Josue Delgado

James Clear, Simon Mainwaring and Penny Locaso are some of the speakers who will be present from November 15-17 at Tec de Monterrey’s entrepreneurship platform

We are celebrating 10 years, which drives us to continue to innovate the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Mexico, USA and Latin America. INCmty is where America’s entrepreneurship eureka moments happen” — Josué Delgado, Director of INCmty

CIUDAD DE MéXICO, CIUDAD DE MéXICO, MéXICO, August 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- INCmty , the entrepreneurship platform supported by Tecnológico de Monterrey , revealed today the star-studded cast for its tenth-anniversary celebrations. Some “rockstars” keynote speakers are James Clear, Alejandro Preinfalk, Penny Locaso, and Simon Mainwaring. The festival will take place from November 15 to 17 at Monterrey, Mexico.The launch event included the announcement of calls that will give entrepreneurs access to the different actors from the entrepreneurial ecosystem and allow them to identify activities to continue to develop their startups, come into contact with investors, connect with other entrepreneurs, and obtain mentorships from sector leaders.INCmty opens up opportunities for investment, networking, and international partnerships. INCmty currently has over 100 thousand active members from Mexico and Latin America, making it the region's most important entrepreneurial ecosystem platform. The November festival brings the opportunity for meeting and engaging with agents who participate in different stages of the entrepreneurial process and for sharing the future trends of the sector. In this edition, the summits are Enhancing Life & Well-being, Tech, Data & Digital Guidance / Tech & Digital Landmark, and Affordable Business Tools, which will include more than 170 activities, such as conferences, workshops, discussion panels, interviews, and launches, representing over 70 hours of content. In addition, the festival will offer the first Founders & Investors event for connecting entrepreneurs with seed investors. INCmty is where America’s entrepreneurship eureka moments happen,” Josué Delgado, Director of INCmty.This year, INCmty 2022 will bring together over 200 speakers who are highly renowned in their respective fields, such as:● James Clear, author of the New York Times bestseller Atomic Habits, centered on preparing people to build long-term habits, decision-making and continuous improvement.● Alejandro Preinfalk, a prominent engineer who is an expert in leading digital transformation in the automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, metal, and aerospace industries, among many others. He is President and CEO of Siemens México, Central America and the Caribbean.● Penny Locaso, the world’s first Happiness Hacker who is on a quest to teach 10 million people to achieve purposeful adaptation, by 2025, in order to be happy in the future.● Simon Mainwaring, founder and CEO of We First, a creative consulting firm that generates purpose-led brands, and author of the book We First: How Brands and Consumers Use Social Media to Build a Better World, acclaimed as one of the top ten business books on Amazon.Diverse international delegations will be present, representing the industrial, commercial, investment, and government sectors. There will also be an international pavilion with representatives from Texas, Silicon Valley, Germany, Canada, Japan, and Latin America.INCmty launches the calls for entrepreneursFor this edition of the festival, INCmty has launched three calls for everyone who has a startup, or a project in a more advanced stage, and has found solutions for the air conditioning industry or energy efficiency, or has achieved a positive impact on any of the United Nation´s (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through technology.Anyone who is interested in taking advantage of these competition spaces within the framework of the tenth edition of #INCmty, can do so by visiting the site https://www.incmty.com/festival and selecting the call that best suits their profile. In this way, they will be able to form part of a vibrant community of growing startups and participate in exclusive mentoring sessions and workshops, generating relevant contacts during the three days of the 2022 INCmty Festival, to be held in person from November 15 to 17.INCmty Disruptair Challenge: a call for entrepreneurs residing in Latin America who have startups or projects in advanced stages that identify and solve problems related to the HVAC industry and its supply chain. The winner will receive $150,000 MXN in prize money and a trip to Japan to forge valuable connections.INC Accelerator: An accompaniment program for entrepreneurs with outstanding potential who are leading the early stages of a startup and generating a positive impact on one of the UN SDGs through technology. There is a portfolio of in-kind prizes worth over $100,000 MXN. #INCAcceleratorHEINEKEN Green Challenge: Initiative implemented by HEINEKEN México and INCmty to bring together the most original minds in Mexico to find energy-efficiency solutions, with monetary prizes of up to $500,000.00 MXN.About Tecnológico de MonterreyTecnológico de Monterrey ( http://www.tec.mx ) is a private nonprofit multi-campus university system founded in 1943, and distinguished globally for its academic excellence, innovation, entrepreneurship, and internationalization, along with its deep engagement with industry and employers, and its high executional capability. With a presence across 28 cities in Mexico, the institution has more than 67,000 enrolled undergraduate and graduate students, almost 7,000 faculty members, and more than 26,000 high school students served by 2,500 professors. The institution has been accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) since 1950. According to the QS World University Rankings (2023), Tecnológico de Monterrey ranks 170th globally and among the top 30 private universities worldwide. The QS Graduate Employability Rankings (2022) places the institution 1st in Latin America and 26th globally for Employer Reputation. The Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2022) ranks the institution 1st in Mexico and 5th in Latin America. Tecnológico de Monterrey is the only university outside the USA included in The Princeton Review & Entrepreneur magazine ranking of Top Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies (2022), placing 6th for undergraduate entrepreneurship programs. 