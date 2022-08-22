New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the 2nd Quarter 2022 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Licensees Financial Results:

Based upon filings made with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, the casino licensees reported 2nd quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $828.8 million reflecting a 14.1% increase over the same quarter last year and a Gross Operating Profit of $183.6 million. For the first six months of 2022, Net Revenue was $1.5 billion, an increase of 19.9% from the same period last year and Gross Operating Profit was $339.3 million, an increase of 20.9% compared to the same period last year.

Hotel Occupancy:

The occupancy rate in the industry’s casino hotels for the three months ended June 2022 was 77.4%, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the 2nd quarter last year.

