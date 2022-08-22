Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,920 in the last 365 days.

New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the 2nd Quarter 2022 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Licensees Financial Results:
Based upon filings made with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, the casino licensees reported 2nd quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $828.8 million reflecting a 14.1% increase over the same quarter last year and a Gross Operating Profit of $183.6 million. For the first six months of 2022, Net Revenue was $1.5 billion, an increase of 19.9% from the same period last year and Gross Operating Profit was $339.3 million, an increase of 20.9% compared to the same period last year.

Hotel Occupancy:
The occupancy rate in the industry’s casino hotels for the three months ended June 2022 was 77.4%, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the 2nd quarter last year.

 

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

You just read:

New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Total Gaming Revenue Results

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.