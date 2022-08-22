HSO Highlights New Relationship Intelligence Capabilities in the Summer Release of aec360 for Microsoft Dynamics

Architecture, engineering, and construction firms will benefit from a new approach for gaining a 360-degree view of firmwide relationships, along with other new features across aec360

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HSO, author of the aec360 business management platform, today announced the availability of the 2022 Summer Release of their aec360 industry solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

This quarterly update of the leading Microsoft cloud platform for architecture, engineering, and construction firms includes enhanced relationship intelligence features that better automate the current contact harvesting and data enrichment capabilities. Clients will also gain access to improved relationship scoring and analytics to generate advanced insights and a 360-degree view of the firm's relationships.

"With these capabilities, our clients can automatically capture and analyze client and prospect information and score relationships based on key interactions including emails, tasks, appointments, phone calls, and notes," says Sean Skiver, Executive Vice President of Products with aec360. "This functionality will facilitate stronger cross-practice selling introductions and help our clients put together better pursuit teams, thereby increasing their proposal win rates. Based on client feedback, these capabilities are highly anticipated and we look forward to our customers implementing this new functionality."

Additional enhancements in the aec360 Summer Release include:

New unit entry options

Enhanced pre-bill and billing schedule features

Additional options for generating invoice backup details

Enhancements to time approval and adjustment processes

The summer update for aec360 is now generally available, and HSO will present an overview to customers on August 23, 2022. To participate in the virtual update, customers can contact their account manager for an invitation.

About aec360 Microsoft's leading Dynamics 365-based solution for the AEC industry, HSO's aec360 is a cloud-based business platform designed to meet the unique needs of architecture, engineering, and construction firms. aec360 provides an integrated industry solution for marketing and business development, project management, accounting, and human resource management, and was built to leverage the best of the Microsoft cloud, helping firms drive productivity, collaboration, and insights across their organization. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aec360.com.

About HSO HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach that leverages the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way people work and how organizations operate, driving improvements in their business performance.

Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,400 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia. It is one of the world's top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft's elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit https://www.hso.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Sherry, HSO, 1 8474666509, asherry@hso.com

SOURCE HSO