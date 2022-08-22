PODCAST SERIES “OPERATION SAVE ABORTION” -- A NATIONWIDE TRAINING PROGRAM FOR ABORTION ACTIVISM
MSW Media and Abortion Access Front (AAF) drop limited series training podcast, August 26th 6pm Eastern
I’m honored and excited to help produce and amplify the OpSave podcast series. As a military veteran and choice activist, this is one of the most important topics in a generation.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since reading Justice Samuel Alito’s sneering, misogynistic opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, millions of people started panicking, asking, “WHAT DO WE DO?!” (video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q92LspTw1dQ)
Abortion Access Front (AAF) answered that question with a campaign called OPERATION SAVE ABORTION (OpSave) -- because marching and raging is important, but it’s not enough.
Operation Save Abortion was launched as day-long live-streamed event from New York, which brought together abortion funders, providers, legislative and policy experts and direct action curators for a full day of interactive conversations that beamed into activist house parties nationwide. The result was 10,000 participants watching and learning how to get involved, and choosing to do so in a way that works for them.
Now that live-streaming event is available as a special “Feminist Buzzkills Live!” five-part podcast series, produced by Abortion Access Front and the MSW Media Network. The series drops August 26 at 6 p.m. Eastern.
“I’m honored and excited to help produce and amplify the OpSave podcast series. As a military veteran and choice activist, this is one of the most important topics in a generation,” says Dr. Allison Gill, founder and CEO of MSW Media. “The OpSave message dovetails with the mission of MSW Media - a company run by women to support independent media voices on issues of justice and democracy.”
Dr. Gill added, “I’m personally involved with lobbying the Pentagon to allow abortion access at military treatment facilities and allowing leave for reproductive health care travel. I’m also working with activists to lobby congress to pass legislation that will protect and expand access to abortion care.”
Instead of being limited to a single day of activism, now people can grab their friends, download the toolkits, listen and participate in Operation Save Abortion in episode form whenever it’s most convenient for them.
It’s like a book club, but for podcasts, with fun activities provided!
Lizz Winstead, “Daily Show” co-creator and founder of Abortion Access Front, says people are looking for ways to fight back. “The number one complaint we have heard from people as this reproductive crisis unfolds is, ‘I don’t know what to do!’ Operation Save Abortion provides a platform to showcase a variety of organizations in the movement so new activists can learn about them, hook up with them, and make an action plan to dive in and help out.”
The Operation Save Abortion pod series is not the pod you listen to cleaning your closet. Participants will listen, learn and utilize a toolkit to find out just how many ways they can fight for this movement – whether by directly supporting independent clinics or volunteering for abortion funds, taking to the streets and making good trouble, or directly lobbying lawmakers to influence legislation. They’ll also learn about unique and vital opportunities like abortion storytelling and other ways to reduce stigma. And more!
OPERATION SAVE ABORTION: The Pod Series isn’t a march, it’s your marching orders! The podcast series will harness the energy of amazing people across America who have been itching to report for service, but just haven’t figured out where they fit in.
WHAT: OPERATION SAVE ABORTION Podcast Series Debut
WHEN: August 26, 2022. 6 p.m. ET
WHERE: Feminist Buzzkills Live! Podcast Channel
Most crucially, with this pod series, listeners will learn HOW to do these things most effectively from the absolute superstars of the movement, the people who have been doing this work on the ground and have perfected it to an art. People like:
• Renee Bracey Sherman, executive director, We Testify -- https://time.com/6175881/abortion-crisis-goes-beyond-voting/
• Kwajelyn Jackson, executive director, Feminist Women’s Health Center in Atlanta -- https://the-lola.com/kwajelyn-jackson-has-dedicated-her-life-to-bringing-change-to-her-community-and-to-her-change-is-what-we-need-to-survive/
• Jay Thibodeau, communications director, Abortion Care Network, keep our clinics.org -- https://www.vice.com/en/article/43k37d/i-am-honestly-scared-to-death-small-abortion-clinics-are-fighting-for-survival-over-trumps-new-abortion-rules
• Viva Ruiz, Thank God For Abortion -- https://www.artforum.com/interviews/viva-ruiz-talks-about-thank-god-for-abortion-75854
ABOUT ABORTION ACCESS FRONT
Founded in 2015 by comedian and Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead, Abortion Access Front (Abortion AF) is a nonprofit organization made up of comedians, writers and producers. They use humor to destigmatize abortion and expose the extremist forces working to destroy access to reproductive rights and abortion in all 50 states.
Abortion AF’s provocative and hilarious multimedia content educates people about the pervasive and discriminatory abortion laws that disproportionately impact underrepresented people, especially in BIPOC communities, while also working on the ground, growing support and raising awareness for independent abortion providers- the community clinics who bear the brunt of anti-abortion legislation and harassment, and provide the majority of abortion care in the country.
ABOUT “FEMINIST BUZZKILLS LIVE!”
“Feminist Buzzkills Live!” Is the new weekly podcast produced by Abortion Access Front.
Three hilarious Feminist Buzzkills – Lizz Winstead (co-creator, “The Daily Show,” Air America Radio and founder/director of Abortion Access Front), Moji Alawode-El (culture writer, marketing guru at Abortion Access Front), and Marie Khan (Director of Programs at Midwest Access Coalition) – break down the weekly news from patriarchy’s evil trilogy of misogyny, white supremacy, and anti-abortion extremism. They make sense of all the madness by digging in hard with policy experts, leaders in the reproductive health, rights, and justice movements, and activists working on the ground. The Feminist Buzzkills stan educating and empowering viewers who are sick of feeling helpless as they watch the erosion of their rights. Sure, our A-team of experts will bring the facts, but it’s the hilarious dragging of oppressive assclowns by our “FBK Live!” hosts that earns us our “petty with a purpose” gold star and keeps viewers wanting more. With a show coming from “The Daily Show” co-creator, of course, “FBK Live!” also features incredible interviews with your favorite musicians and comedians! "When BS is Poppin’, We pop off." New Episodes, Fridays at 6 p.m. ET wherever you get your podcasts.
ABOUT MSW MEDIA & DR. ALLISON GILL
MSW Media is a female-led podcast network of like-minded, irreverent shows that shine a light on truth in politics, news, and the arts. Our mission is to expand the community of compassionate and engaged listeners to prepare for future mobilization and activism. MSW Media provides support to podcasters through marketing, consulting, production, and monetization, allowing creators to focus on creating.
Allison Gill, Ph.D. (aka, “AG”) is the founder and CEO of MSW Media, a podcast network focused on truth in politics, news, and the arts. Dr. Gill also is an award-winning political podcast journalist, serving up social justice and political news, fearlessly speaking truth to power. She is a frequent speaker and media contributor related to current events and politics. Her podcast, The Daily Beans, has more than 150,000 weekly listeners and a million downloads monthly. Dr. Gill’s original podcast, Mueller, She Wrote, won her a Webby Award.
Previously, Dr. Gill was a high-level employee at the US Department of Veterans Affairs, working on health care for the military. She is a US Navy veteran and served as one of the first women in the Navy’s nuclear program, before completing a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science, followed by a Ph.D. in Health Administration. In addition to news and current events, Dr. Gill is a staunch advocate for women, and in particular combatting rape in the military. She also is known for being a whistleblower, standup comedian, writer, musician, and one of the hottest voices in today’s liberal political media. For information about MSW Media or Dr. Allison Gill, contact: Ann@MerylMossMedia.com or 203.254.3635
MSW Media: https://mswmedia.com/
The Daily Beans: https://www.dailybeanspod.com/
Mueller She Wrote: https://muellershewrote.com/
