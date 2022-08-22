Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,393 in the last 365 days.

Sociallybuzz and MetAiBlock Founder Andre Kay Participating in Two Seminars at Franchise Expo South

The Expo will be held September 9-10

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andre Kay, the founder of Sociallybuzz and co-founder of MetAiBlock, will be a speaker at two franchise seminars at the Franchise Expo South. The event, which will be held in Fort Lauderdale from September 9-10, is an opportunity for large, medium-sized and emerging franchise brands to network and connect.

The future of the franchise industry is inextricably linked to the metaverse, artificial intelligence and blockchain. These new technologies are revolutionizing how businesses operate, and franchises are no exception. Kay's first seminar, Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain: The Future of the Franchise Industry, focuses on new technologies and how they can be used to grow a franchise brand. Discover how the metaverse, AI and blockchain technology will change franchising forever. Learn how to use them to sell more franchises, improve operational processes, create effective training programs, and brand and market a franchise. The session will take place on September 9 at 2:00 p.m.

The second seminar, Minorities Building Wealth from Franchising, will focus on how minorities can benefit from owning a franchise. This educational seminar will feature top experts in the field who will provide valuable insights on how minorities can profit as franchisees or franchisors. Attendees will learn about emerging trends, the leading players in the industry, how technology is affecting growth, getting access to capital and understanding the regulatory environment. The seminar is scheduled for September 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Kay is the founder and CEO of Sociallybuzz, a social media reputation management and advertising agency. Under his leadership, Sociallybuzz was named one of the best entrepreneurial companies in America by Entrepreneur Magazine. He is a published author and international speaker on social media, data and advertising.

Sociallybuzz provides managed services and technology automation to help businesses grow. They combine the perfect synergy of high-touch, people-powered social media management services and technology to help companies succeed in this ever-changing social media industry.

For more information, visit sociallybuzz.com.

###

Media Relations
Sociallybuzz
info@sociallybuzz.com

You just read:

Sociallybuzz and MetAiBlock Founder Andre Kay Participating in Two Seminars at Franchise Expo South

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.