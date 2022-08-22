Sociallybuzz and MetAiBlock Founder Andre Kay Participating in Two Seminars at Franchise Expo South
The Expo will be held September 9-10FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andre Kay, the founder of Sociallybuzz and co-founder of MetAiBlock, will be a speaker at two franchise seminars at the Franchise Expo South. The event, which will be held in Fort Lauderdale from September 9-10, is an opportunity for large, medium-sized and emerging franchise brands to network and connect.
The future of the franchise industry is inextricably linked to the metaverse, artificial intelligence and blockchain. These new technologies are revolutionizing how businesses operate, and franchises are no exception. Kay's first seminar, Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain: The Future of the Franchise Industry, focuses on new technologies and how they can be used to grow a franchise brand. Discover how the metaverse, AI and blockchain technology will change franchising forever. Learn how to use them to sell more franchises, improve operational processes, create effective training programs, and brand and market a franchise. The session will take place on September 9 at 2:00 p.m.
The second seminar, Minorities Building Wealth from Franchising, will focus on how minorities can benefit from owning a franchise. This educational seminar will feature top experts in the field who will provide valuable insights on how minorities can profit as franchisees or franchisors. Attendees will learn about emerging trends, the leading players in the industry, how technology is affecting growth, getting access to capital and understanding the regulatory environment. The seminar is scheduled for September 10 at 1:30 p.m.
Kay is the founder and CEO of Sociallybuzz, a social media reputation management and advertising agency. Under his leadership, Sociallybuzz was named one of the best entrepreneurial companies in America by Entrepreneur Magazine. He is a published author and international speaker on social media, data and advertising.
Sociallybuzz provides managed services and technology automation to help businesses grow. They combine the perfect synergy of high-touch, people-powered social media management services and technology to help companies succeed in this ever-changing social media industry.
